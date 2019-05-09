The low down on GAA ticket prices for weekend games

The GAA buy early and save offer for the Leinster hurling championship matches this weekend will be €20 for stands and €15 for terraces, or €25 and €20 if bought on match day.

The offer includes the Kilkenny versus Dublin game in Nowlan Park on Saturday (7pm), which will be preceded by the minor hurling championship third round tie between unbeaten Kilkenny and Offaly (4.45pm).

Meanwhile, Waterford’s debut home fixture in the Munster senior hurling championship round robin phase is on course to be a sell-out.

Tickets for the clash of the Déise with Clare at Walsh Park on Sunday have passed the 10,000 mark, and with a capacity of 11,000 the full house signs will be in place come the weekend.

After the Connacht football adventures of last Sunday in London and New York, the championship action will throw-in across all four provinces this weekend.

There is a buy early and save offer in place for games in the Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster senior championships.

In Munster, admission is €20 for the stand and €15 for the terrace if bought early – with a saving of €5 as both prices increase by €5 on match day.

In Ulster, admission to Tyrone v Derry has a buy early and save offer of €25 for the stands and €18 for the terrace, or else €30 and €20 on match day.

In Connacht, there is a special rate for the meeting of Roscommon v Leitrim of €25 for the stand and €20 for the terrace or €30 and €25 on match day.

In addition to this, children under-16 will pay €5 for matches in Leinster, Connacht, Ulster and Munster hurling this weekend. Children under-16 will be admitted free to the Munster senior football championship quarter-finals.

Provinces are also facilitating special juvenile groups where one adult is admitted free for every 10 children admitted via a group pass, which are available from the respective provincial councils.

Students and senior citizens who purchase tickets in advance can avail of a €5 rebate at designated stiles on match day.

Matches in the Joe McDonagh, Christy Ring, Lory Meagher and Nickey Rackard senior hurling cups also begin this weekend. Admission for these matches is adults €10, students and senior citizens €5 and children under-16 admitted free.

