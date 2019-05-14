Kilkenny GAA fixtures for coming week include senior and intermediate ties

The Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week include third round matches in the senior and intermediate club hurling leagues in which action will resume on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

In fact, the top end adult club action will resume on Saturday in Clara when Carrickshock play Fenians of Johnstown (7pm) in an intermediate club tie. This game can be played because neither club has anyone involved in the Kilkenny senior hurling panel.

The Cats play Carlow in Round 2 of the Leinster senior hurling Round Robin series in Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday (3pm) following their strong performance and good win over Dublin in the first round on Saturday in Nowlan Park.

The County Board had agreed with clubs at the beginning of the season that the senior/intermediate action would kicked back into play between rounds of the Leinster championship so clubs wouldn't be without matches for too long during the height of the season.

WEDNESDAY

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin v Galmoy/Windgap (7pm),

Kilmacow: Kilmacow v John Lockes (7pm)

Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore V Graignamanagh (7pm)

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Mullinavat (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group B

Canon Kearns Park: Erin[s Own v Tullogher Rosbercon (6.30pm)

Urlingford: Emeralds v St Martin's (6.30pm)

Bennettsbridge: Bennettsbridge V Tullogher Rosbercon (6.30pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League Group A

Lisdowney: Lisdowney v Burren Rangers (7pm)

Johnstown: Fenians V O'Loughlin Gaels (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League Group B

Ballinkillen: Ballinkillen v Carlow Town HC (6.30pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13 A Side

Slieverue: Slieverue v Naomh Moling (7pm)

THURSDAY

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group B

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V Mullinavat (7pm)

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling quarter-finals

Ballyhale: Scoil McCauley Rice NS v Glenmore NS (3.30pm)

Dunnamaggin: Tullogher Rosbercon NS v Kilmanagh NS (3.30pm)

FRIDAY

J.J Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L (Section A) Group A

Jenkinstown: Conahy Shamrocks v Piltown (7.30pm)

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group B

Palmerstown: Dicksboro v The Harps (11.30am)

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group A

Urlingford: Emeralds v Slieverue (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

John Locke Park: John Lockes v Glenmore (7pm)

SATURDAY

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group A

Clara: Carrickshock v Fenians (7pm)

J.J Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L (Section A) Group A

Galmoy: Galmoy V Graignamanagh (6.30pm)

Tom Walsh Park: Blacks and Whites V Cloneen (7pm)

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. (Sectiona A) Group B

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers V Emeralds (7pm)

Kilmacow: Kilmacow v Slieverue (7pm)

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group B

Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore v The Harps (2pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin v John Lockes (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League Group B

Ballyragget: St Patrick's v Young Irelands (7pm)

SUNDAY

Leinster Round Robin SHC, Round 2

Netwatch Cullen Park: Carlow v Kilkenny (3pm). Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group B

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens v St Patrick's (11.30am)

Kilmacow: Kilmacow v Ballyhale Shamrocks (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn A Hurling League

St John's Park: O'Loughlin Gaels v Naas (6pm)

MONDAY

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League Group B

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: James Stephens V Ballinkillen (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13 A Side

Slieverue: Slieverue V Blacks and Whites (7pm)

TUESDAY, MAY 21

St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Group A

Páirc Lachtain: Erins Own V St. Patrick's (7.30pm)

John Locke Park: Dicksboro v Danesfort (7.30pm)

St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Group B

Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan: O'Loughlin Gaels v Clara (7.30pm)

Ballyhale: Mullinavat v Bennettsbridge (7.30pm)

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group B

Tom Ryall Park: St Martin's v Dunnamaggin (7.30pm)

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group A

Slieverue: Tullogher Rosbercon v Glenmore (7.30pm)

J.J. Kavanagh and Sons J.H.L. (Sectiona A) Group B

Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Windgap (7.30pm)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Group A

Dunnamaggin: Graigue Ballycallan V Rower Inistioge (7.30pm)

St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Group B

Hugginstown: James Stephens v Ballyhale Shamrocks (7.30pm)

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group B

Mullinavat: John Lockes v Thomastown (7.30pm)

Muckalee: Lisdowney v Young Irelands (7.30pm),

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group A

Johnstown: Tullaroan v St Lachtain's (7.30pm)

