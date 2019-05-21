All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:

WEDNESDAY

St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Group A

Dunnamaggin: Graigue Ballycallan V Rower Inistioge (7.30pm)

St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Group B

Hugginstown: James Stephens v Ballyhale Shamrocks (7.30pm)

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group B

Mullinavat: John Lockes v Thomastown (7.30pm)

Muckalee: Lisdowney v Young Irelands (7.30pm)

Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group A

Johnstown: Tullaroan v St Lachtain's (7.30pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

John Locke Park: John Lockes v Glenmore (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group B

Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Tullogher Rosbercon (7pm)

Schools Roinn A Hurling

Bennettsbridge: St Patrick’s DLS v Thomastown NS (3.30pm)

Palmerstown: Castlecomer BNS v Gowran NS (3.30pm)

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling

Thomastown: Graig/Skeough v Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale (3.30pm)

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling Championship

Danesfort: Coon Muckalee NS v Rower Inistioge NS (3.30pm)

TBC: Carrickshock NS v Danesfort NS (3.30pm)

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling 12-15 A Side

TBC: Windgap NS v Galmoy NS (3.30pm)

TBC: Johnstown NS v Tullaroan NS (3.30pm)

THURSDAY

Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil hurling semi

Mullinavat: Tullogher Rosbercon NS v Glenmore NS (3.30pm)

FRIDAY

JJ Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group B

Ballinkillen: Ballinkillen V Rower Inistioge (7.30pm)

JJ Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group D

Kilmacow: Kilmacow v Mt Leinster Rangers (7.30pm)

JJ Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group E

Myshall: Naomh Eoin v Naomh Bríd (7.30pm)

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B League

Páirc Lachtain: St Lachtain's v Barrow Rangers (7pm)

Coon: St Martin's v Mullinavat (7.30pm)

John Locke Park: John Lockes v Tullogher Rosbercon (7.30pm)

Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League

Carrigeen: Carrigeen v Galmoy (7.30pm)

Piltown: Piltown V Ballyhale Shamrocks (7.30pm)

Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Windgap (8pm)

SATURDAY

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League

Lisdowney: Lisdowney V Erin[s Own (2pm)

Thomastown: Thomastown v Young Irelands (7pm)

Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin v Conahy Shamrocks (7pm)

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B League

Johnstown: Fenians v Dicksboro (7pm)

Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League

Urlingford: Emeralds v Threecastles (7pm)

Danesfort: Danesfort v Bennettsbridge (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League Group B

Ballyragget: St Patrick's v Young Irelands (7pm)

SUNDAY

J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League

Mooncoin: Mooncoin V Carrickshock (11am)

Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A

Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Dicksboro (2pm)

Kilmacow: Kilmacow v Conahy Shamrocks (2pm)

Muckalee: St Martin's v Slieverue (2pm)

Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group B

Cloneen: Cloneen v Lisdowney (2pm)

Dr Tierney Park: Graignamanagh v James Stephens (2pm)

Clara: Clara v Rower Inistioge (2pm)

MONDAY

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13 A Side

Slieverue: Slieverue v Blacks and Whites (7pm)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League

Gowran: Young Irelands V Mooncoin (7.45pm)

Dunnamaggin: Erin’s Own v Dunnamaggin (7.45pm)

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group A

Cloneen: Cloneen/Railyard v John Lockes (7pm)

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A

Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Thomastown (6.30pm).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.