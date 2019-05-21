All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures for the coming week:
WEDNESDAY
St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Group A
Dunnamaggin: Graigue Ballycallan V Rower Inistioge (7.30pm)
St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Group B
Hugginstown: James Stephens v Ballyhale Shamrocks (7.30pm)
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group B
Mullinavat: John Lockes v Thomastown (7.30pm)
Muckalee: Lisdowney v Young Irelands (7.30pm)
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Intermediate Hurling League Group A
Johnstown: Tullaroan v St Lachtain's (7.30pm)
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
John Locke Park: John Lockes v Glenmore (7pm)
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group B
Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Tullogher Rosbercon (7pm)
Schools Roinn A Hurling
Bennettsbridge: St Patrick’s DLS v Thomastown NS (3.30pm)
Palmerstown: Castlecomer BNS v Gowran NS (3.30pm)
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil Hurling
Thomastown: Graig/Skeough v Scoil Phádraig Ballyhale (3.30pm)
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn C Toymaster Hurling Championship
Danesfort: Coon Muckalee NS v Rower Inistioge NS (3.30pm)
TBC: Carrickshock NS v Danesfort NS (3.30pm)
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn D Top Oil Hurling 12-15 A Side
TBC: Windgap NS v Galmoy NS (3.30pm)
TBC: Johnstown NS v Tullaroan NS (3.30pm)
THURSDAY
Allianz/Cumann na mBunscol Roinn B Top Oil hurling semi
Mullinavat: Tullogher Rosbercon NS v Glenmore NS (3.30pm)
FRIDAY
JJ Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group B
Ballinkillen: Ballinkillen V Rower Inistioge (7.30pm)
JJ Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group D
Kilmacow: Kilmacow v Mt Leinster Rangers (7.30pm)
JJ Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group E
Myshall: Naomh Eoin v Naomh Bríd (7.30pm)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B League
Páirc Lachtain: St Lachtain's v Barrow Rangers (7pm)
Coon: St Martin's v Mullinavat (7.30pm)
John Locke Park: John Lockes v Tullogher Rosbercon (7.30pm)
Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League
Carrigeen: Carrigeen v Galmoy (7.30pm)
Piltown: Piltown V Ballyhale Shamrocks (7.30pm)
Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Windgap (8pm)
SATURDAY
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League
Lisdowney: Lisdowney V Erin[s Own (2pm)
Thomastown: Thomastown v Young Irelands (7pm)
Dunnamaggin: Dunnamaggin v Conahy Shamrocks (7pm)
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior B League
Johnstown: Fenians v Dicksboro (7pm)
Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League
Urlingford: Emeralds v Threecastles (7pm)
Danesfort: Danesfort v Bennettsbridge (7pm)
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League Group B
Ballyragget: St Patrick's v Young Irelands (7pm)
SUNDAY
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League
Mooncoin: Mooncoin V Carrickshock (11am)
Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A
Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Dicksboro (2pm)
Kilmacow: Kilmacow v Conahy Shamrocks (2pm)
Muckalee: St Martin's v Slieverue (2pm)
Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group B
Cloneen: Cloneen v Lisdowney (2pm)
Dr Tierney Park: Graignamanagh v James Stephens (2pm)
Clara: Clara v Rower Inistioge (2pm)
MONDAY
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn C Hurling League 13 A Side
Slieverue: Slieverue v Blacks and Whites (7pm)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 29
JJ Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League
Gowran: Young Irelands V Mooncoin (7.45pm)
Dunnamaggin: Erin’s Own v Dunnamaggin (7.45pm)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group A
Cloneen: Cloneen/Railyard v John Lockes (7pm)
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
Inistioge: Rower Inistioge v Thomastown (6.30pm).
