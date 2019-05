All the Kilkenny soccer fixtures for the coming week

The following are the fixtures for the coming week for the Kilkenny and District soccer league:

TODAY (Wednesday)

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Fort Rangers Boys v Freebooters Eagles, 7pm.

Clover United v Deen Celtic City, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Bridge United Athletic v Deen Celtic Athletic, 7pm.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Deen Celtic Athletic v Evergreen FC, 7pm.

THURSDAY

Schoolgirls under-12 League

St Fiacc's v Evergreen City, 7pm.

SATURDAY

Women's League

Freebooters AFC v Lions AFC, 6.45pm.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Fort Rangers Boys v Clover United, 11am.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Bridge Athletic v Lions Athletic, 11am.

Stoneyford Athletic v Deen Celtic Athletic, 11am.

Evergreen Athletic v Thomastown Athletic, 12.45pm

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

East End United v Spa United, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Deen Celtic Boys , 12.45pm

Callan United v Freebooters Boys, 12.45pm

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Thomastown Athletic v East End United, 11am.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Callan United v Freebooters Boys, 11am.

Highview Athletic v Deen Celtic Boys , 11am.

Evergreen Boys v Paulstown 06, 11am.

Spa United v Fort Rangers, 3pm

Under-11 David Doran Cup semi-final

Lions AFC v Derdimus Park, 12.30pm.

Under-11 David Doran Shield semi-final

Derdimus Park, 11am.

SUNDAY

Junior St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen FC B, 3.15pm

Junior KCLR McCalmount Cup

Freebooters A v Evergreen A , 12 noon.

TUESDAY

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1

Stoneyford Athletic v Evergreen BoyS, 7pm.

Freebooters Athletic v Deen Celtic Athletic, 7pm.

Evergreen Athletic v Lions Athletic, 7pm.

Bridge United Athletic v Fort Rangers AthletiC, 7pm.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Bridge United Boys v Freebooters BoyS, 7pm.

