Lightning strikes twice for Kathleen as 36 handicapper hits a hole in one - two days in a row!
It was a 5,000,000 to 1 chance that it could be done
Kathleen Butler enjoying her remarkable hole in one shots at Gowran Park
Kathleen Butler, a 36 handicapper from Kilkenny, achieved the remarkable feat of two hole in ones at the same hole on consecutive days at Gowran Park.
Only golfing about two years, Kathleen is from the city and on both days was playing in competitions at the Kilkenny course.
The chances of this being repeated by anyone - well they're 5,000,000 to 1!.
