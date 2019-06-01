Another day of agony for young footballers

Kilkenny had hoped for better, a lot better, but instead things went pear shaped. The story of the Cats return to the Leinster minor football championship this season has been difficult in terms of results, and there was no change in this Shield clash at Nowlan Park today.

The simple story was that Carlow, who had lost two and drawn one of their early games in the championship proper, were too good.

The tone for what was to follow was set during the opening three minutes. Carlow settled into a strong side with a hat-trick of points from the elegant Dylan Doyle before another smart operator, Anthony Keating smashed home a goal.

The scoring was all one-way after that until a 29th minute foul on Oisin Henebery offered Kilkenny a chance to open their account. Ryan Murphy duly did so from a free, which left the gap at 3-11 to 0-1 at the break.

Carlow eased their way through the second half, and slowly piled up the scores as Kilkenny fell to their four straight defeat.

SCORERS: Carlow - Anthony Keating (2-5); Ben Crotty (2-1); Dylan Doyle (0-6); Patrick McDonald (1-1); Fiachra Fitzpatrick (0-4); Dan Brennan, Bryan McMahon (1-0 each); Darragh Nolan (0-2); Jack McCullagh, Conor O’Neill, Paraic Deering (0-1 each). Kilkenny - Ryan Murphy (0-2).

