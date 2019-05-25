Stapleton leads Kilkenny to football win over London

Defending champions, Kilkenny, registered their second win in the All Britain inter-county junior football championship when they proved too good for London in a second round clash in Nowlan Park this evening.

Inspired by a display of skill and might from former Dublin under-age hurler and senior panelist, Shane Stapleton from the Dicksboro club, the winners put a slow start behind them to added to an earlier win over Warwickshire.

Breeze backed London opened with a point from Joe Doyle before Eugene McLoughlin fisted home a goal in the 11th minute.

Stapleton got the Cats off the scoring mark with a point in the 12th minute, and he kicked four more before the break to keep London at close quarters.

The losers led by 1-4 to 0-6 at the break.

Four minutes into the new half Stapleton got on to a ball from clubmate, Edward Moylan, before kicking the equaliser. Another top performer, Conor Joyce, shot the lead point within a minute, and slowly but surely London were overpowered after that.

Moylan converted two frees before Caleb Roche won a good ball and supplied Joyce to shoot Kilkenny 0-11 to 1-4 clear after 41 minutes.

London conceded again before the lively Darren Lynch pulled back two points, and while they mounted a bit of pressure afterwards, they never threatened too serious.

Shane Stapleton wrapped the home victory with a point in lost time to round off a very impressive performance that was backed up by strong showings by Darragh Brennan, Paddy McConigley, Conor Joyce, David Kelly and Jamie Holohan as well.

SCORERS: Kilkenny - Shane Stapleton (0-8); Conor Joyce, Edward Moylan (0-2 each); David Kelly (0-1). London - Eugene McLoughlin (1-0); Darren Lynch, Shane Buckley, Joe Doyle (0-2 each).

