Double hurling feature for Kilkenny fans in Nowlan Park

There will be a double hurling feature at Nowlan Park on Sunday week when Kilkenny resume action in the Leinster senior hurling championship.

The unbeaten Cats will entertain All-Ireland champions of 2017, Galway, in a game that could decide a lot in terms of qualifiers for the next phase of the championship. In the corresponding clash in Salthill 12 months ago, the Tribesmen won the day, with a bit to spare.

Later Galway went on to contest the All-Ireland final, losing to Limerick.

Kilkenny have taken maximum points from their two games to date against Dublin and Carlow. If they can claim a third win it could be Leinster final here we come.

The curtain raiser will be the Leinster club senior hurling Division I league final involving two Kilkenny teams.

Sunday, June 9

Leinster club senior hurling league Division 1 final: Nowlan Park (11.45am), Mullinavat (Kilkenny) v St Martin's (Kilkenny) or Tullaroan (Kilkenny)

Extra time, if necessary, and winner on the day.

Leinster senior hurling championship, Round 4: Nowlan Park (2pm) Kilkenny v Galway. Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).

