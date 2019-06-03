All the Kilkenny GAA results

The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group A

Windgap 2-15, O'Loughlin Gaels 1-12

Dicksboro 1-22, Conahy Shamrocks 0-18

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group B

Blacks and Whites 0-22, Rower Inistioge 0-18

Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-25, Ballinkillen 1-13

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group c

Mooncoin 3-18, Naomh Moling 2-14

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group D

Slieverue 1-18, Kilmacow 1-14

Galmoy 0-20, Mt Leinster Rangers 1-10

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group E

Naomh Bríd W/o, St Patrick's (scr)

J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group F

Clara 5-11, Bagenalstown Gaels GAA 1-13

Barrow Rangers 3-17, Cloneen 2-8

J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League

Mooncoin 3-18, Young Irelands 1-13

Erin’s Own 0-22, Dunnamaggin 0-12

Lisdowney 3-24, Conahy Shamrocks 0-11

J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior B League

Mullinavat 4-18, St Martin's 1-17

Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A

St Martin's 1-19, Slieverue 1-14

Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn A Hurling League

Mt Leinster Rangers W/o, Clara (scr)

Dicksboro W/o, Clara (scr)

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Schools Roinn A Hurling semi-finals

Clara NS 3-12, Castlecomer BNS 3-3

St Canice`s NS 3-12, St. Patricks DLS 0-8

FINAL - St Canice`s NS 6-12, Clara NS 1-4

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Top Oil Hurling

Graigue/Skeough 3-8, Mooncoin Schools 2-5

FINAL - Graigue / Skeough 2-8 Tullogher Rosbercon NS 1-10

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Roinn C Toymaster HC final

Coon Muckalee NS 2-6, Carrickshock NS 0-12

Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Roinn D Top Oil Hurling 12-15 A Side semi-final

Galmoy NS 3-5, Windgap NS 1-10

FINAL - Johnstown NS 7-12, Galmoy NS 0-5

Toymaster Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Under 11 Roinn A Championship

Dunnamaggin NS 3-5, Piltown NS 0-7

