All the Kilkenny GAA results
The following are the Kilkenny GAA results from the last week:
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group A
Windgap 2-15, O'Loughlin Gaels 1-12
Dicksboro 1-22, Conahy Shamrocks 0-18
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group B
Blacks and Whites 0-22, Rower Inistioge 0-18
Ballyhale Shamrocks 0-25, Ballinkillen 1-13
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group c
Mooncoin 3-18, Naomh Moling 2-14
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group D
Slieverue 1-18, Kilmacow 1-14
Galmoy 0-20, Mt Leinster Rangers 1-10
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group E
Naomh Bríd W/o, St Patrick's (scr)
J.J. Kavanagh & Sons All County League Group F
Clara 5-11, Bagenalstown Gaels GAA 1-13
Barrow Rangers 3-17, Cloneen 2-8
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League
Mooncoin 3-18, Young Irelands 1-13
Erin’s Own 0-22, Dunnamaggin 0-12
Lisdowney 3-24, Conahy Shamrocks 0-11
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior B League
Mullinavat 4-18, St Martin's 1-17
Country Style Junior D Hurling League Group A
St Martin's 1-19, Slieverue 1-14
Duggan Steel Under-15 Roinn A Hurling League
Mt Leinster Rangers W/o, Clara (scr)
Dicksboro W/o, Clara (scr)
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Schools Roinn A Hurling semi-finals
Clara NS 3-12, Castlecomer BNS 3-3
St Canice`s NS 3-12, St. Patricks DLS 0-8
FINAL - St Canice`s NS 6-12, Clara NS 1-4
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol TOP Oil Roinn B Top Oil Hurling
Graigue/Skeough 3-8, Mooncoin Schools 2-5
FINAL - Graigue / Skeough 2-8 Tullogher Rosbercon NS 1-10
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Roinn C Toymaster HC final
Coon Muckalee NS 2-6, Carrickshock NS 0-12
Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Toymaster Roinn D Top Oil Hurling 12-15 A Side semi-final
Galmoy NS 3-5, Windgap NS 1-10
FINAL - Johnstown NS 7-12, Galmoy NS 0-5
Toymaster Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Under 11 Roinn A Championship
Dunnamaggin NS 3-5, Piltown NS 0-7
