Kennedy Cup: Kilkenny prepare for clash with Clare

Fortune didn't favour the Kilkenny & District League as their Kennedy Cup adventure took a turn for the worse.

A draw and a defeat were Kilkenny's lot as they brought their group campaign to a close at the University of Limerick.

It could have been so different. A day after fighting their way to a 3-3 draw against Drogheda, the Kittens found they were the ones to be hauled back when Athlone scored late to earn a 1-1 draw. Sean Minnock dashed Kilkenny's hopes with a goal, pegging them back after Evergreen's Oisin Bateman had given his side a first half lead.

That result left Kilkenny in second place in the Group Six table, a position they would have liked to hold on to but the afternoon results didn't go their way. They were beaten 7-0 by the reigning champions the DDSL, while Drogheda's 3-0 win over Athlone meant they overtook Kilkenny.

While day two of the Kennedy Cup didn't have the same highs as the opener, day three may bring some cheer. The Kittens can still contest for some silverware and will take on Clare in the Kennedy Shield quarter-finals at 1pm.

Kilkenny & DL: Cian O'Donovan (Deen Celtic), Oisin Bateman (Evergreen), Adrian Owuor (Freebooters), Stephen Manogue (Evergreen), Ivan Bolger (Highview Athletic), Antnony Ireland Wall (Freebooters), Tom McPhillips (Evergreen), Diarmaid Greene (East End United), Sean Roberts (River Rangers), Aaron McEvoy (River Rangers), David Holden (Thomastown United), Sean Hunt (Deen Celtic), Bobby Murphy (Lions), Tim Kelly (East End United), Ciaran Flynn (Lions), Conor Burke (Paulstown 06), Harry Cummins (Evergreen), Tom Cleere (Evergreen), James Hughes (East End United).

Manager: David Power. Assistant Manager: Liam McEvoy. Coaches: Cathal Davis, Will Kinsella.