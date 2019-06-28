Kilkenny name same team for Leinster final

It will be ‘as you were’ with Kilkenny when they play Wexford in the much anticipated Leinster senior hurling final in Croke Park on Sunday (4pm).

Manager Brian Cody and his selectors have nominated the same starting XV, with minor positional changes, that drew with Wexford in Innovate Wexford Park two weeks ago to set up this old style showdown.

The teams produced a cracker in the drawn tie, and crowd in the region of 50,000 is expected for Sunday’s clash.

Kilkenny (SH v Wexford) - Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Joey Holden; Paddy Deegan, Padraig Walsh, Enda Morrissey; Cillian Buckley, Conor Fogarty; Richie Leahy, Walter Walsh, TJ Reid; Billy Ryan, Colin Fennelly, Adrian Mullen.

Subs - D. Brennan, T. Walsh, J. Cleere, C. Browne, A. Murphy, R. Hogan, J. Donnelly, G. Aylward, L. Blanchfield, J. Maher, B. Sheehan.

