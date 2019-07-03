GOLF: Castlecomer players went to Portarlington in force

Thirty-three ladies and gents from Castlecomer GC played in the 18 hole classic in Portarlington. The day was warm and sunny, bar a 20-minute shower on the back nine.

Results: 1 Marty Connolly (22), Jimmy Reilly (22), Frank Dormer (24), Marnie Brennan (32), 82pts; 2 Murty Coonan (11), Joan Coonan (25), Michael McGrath (26), Christy Ryan (26), 80pts; 3 Johnny Brennan (11), Michael Dooley (20), Eddie Fogarty (28), Marjorie Gannon (28), 77pts.

The 16-hole classic resumes in Castlecomer today (Wednesday) with assembly at 9.30am for 10am tee off.

LADIES: The Revive Active team lost to Thurles GC after a tremendous battle. Team was H. Fogarty, N. Mahon, M. Downey, J. Costigan, J. Brennan, L. Mansfield, E. Foley, I. Madigan, B. Phelan, T. Manning. Subs: M. O’Keeffe, B. Owens, H. Murphy, C. Conway, B. Brophy. Managers: I. Madigan, M. O’Keeffe.

The Cullen Cup team will meet Tulfarris on July 13 at 3.30pm in Tulfarris GC.

The Junior Foursomes team beat Cill Dara GC in Baltinglass GC. Team was T. Manning, B. Owens, J. Costigan LC, N. Mahon, M. O’Keeffe and I. Manning. Subs: M. Norton, D. O’Donohoe, E. Walsh, C. Conway, E. Phelan. Managers: H. Fogarty, A. Ring.

Results, Granard Cup 18-hole competition: 1 Maria Downey (10) and Freda Campion (18), 37pts.

Result, nine-hole qualifying competition: 1 Helen Murphy (19), 11pts (b6).

INTER-CLUB: The South Leinster team had an outstanding 5&4 win over Dunmurry Springs on Sunday.

There was no such luck for the Moore Cup team, who were knocked out by Nenagh on Saturday.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 3, 9, 15 and 24. The jackpot is now €2,400.

RESULTS: Results, The Blue Monster, June 30: 1 Luke Peterson (25), 36pts; 2 Michael Dermody (6), 35pts (B6); gross Jason Brennan (4), 31pts. Class One: Martin Brennan (10), 35pts. Class Two: Don Deans (18), 35pts. Class Three: Matt Dooley (20), 29pts.

Results, open singles competition, June 27: 1 James Bergin (14), 37pts (B9); 2 Martin Brennan (10), 37pts.

Results, scramble, June 25: 1 Liam Doyle, Deirdre Nugent, Maria Thompson, 26 3/6.

DIARY: Today (Wednesday): Seniors 16-hole classic. Thursday: Men’s open singles. Saturday & Sunday: Two-person 18-hole team event (any combination).

CALLAN

There was a great response to Open Week at Callan GC.

The were great turnouts each day, with some great scores in all competitions. Thanks went to all who supported and sponsored the events.

LADIES: The ladies played Enniscorthy in the mid-Leinster quarter-finals of the Junior Cup. After a great battle in atrocious conditions our ladies were beaten 3-2. Team was Rita O’Neill, Catherine Davis, Kathleen Phelan, Eilish Ahern and Ann Wemyss. Team manager was Mary Lanigan.

BRUEN: The Jimmy Bruen team played in the qualifiers in Portarlington recently. The team was Nigel Dagg and Paddy Grace, Shane Roche and Keith O’Dwyer, Jamie Tennyson and Cathal Byrne and Johnny Kennedy with Andy Needham.

Manager was club secretary Tommy Hennessy.

OPEN WEEK: Results, open week three-person team event, June 29: 1 Jason Ryan, Martin Devlin, Eugene Ryan, 94pts; 2 John Ryan ,Michael Dempsey, John Proctor, 92pts (c/b); 3 Patrick Roche, Paddy Mahon, Michael Farrell, 92pts (c/b).

Results, open week three-person champagne scramble, June 28: 1 Sean O’Neill, Liam Duggan, Pat Duggan, 97pts; 2 John Healy, Jim Kirby, 96pts (B9).

Results, open week three-person team event, June 27: 1 Mary Croke, Sheelagh Foster, Geraldine O’Sullivan, 80pts; 2 Anne McEvoy, Helen Devane, Maeve O’Flynn, 77pts.

Results, open week men’s open singles, June 26: 1 Tony O’Brien, 42pts; 2 Peter Firth, 40pts; gross Martin O’Halloran, 31pts.

Results, open week ladies and gents open singles, June 25: Overall - 1 Cathal Byrne, 38pts. Men - 1 Ross Holden, 37pts. Ladies - 1 Teresa Freyne, 35pts (c/b).

Results, nine-hole stableford: 1 Maura Holden. Beginners: Rose O’Brien.

Results, open week senior two-person team event, June 24: 1 Liam Duggan & Willie Gilbert, 50pts; 2 Michael Foley & Tony O’Driscoll, 48pts.

Results, open week men’s singles stableford, June 23: 1 Nicky Morrissey, 40pts; 2 Francis Wall, 36pts; 3 Ted Walsh, 34pts.

Results, open week fourball, June 22: 1 Michael Byrne & James Hartley, 45pts (b9); 2 Ross Holden & James Hartley, 45pts.

FUNDRAISER: The club will run a fundraiser for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute this Friday. The competition will be an open fourball of any combination, with pink as the dress code. Entry fee is €10.

PRIZE: Captain Jim O’Brien’s Prize will be played this weekend. All are welcome to participate for this coveted prize.

This will be followed by Lady Captain Noelle Cody’s Prize on July 20.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the golf club lotto. Numbers drawn were 5, 22, 33. Lucky dip winners were Sinead Brennan, Jennifer Bergin, Michael Fitzpatrick. The jackpot is now €1,250.

GOWRAN PARK

The Lady Captain’s Prize was the big event at Gowran Park GC.

Results: 1 Judy Dick (13), 66 (cb); 2 Fionnula Taylor (32), 66; 3 Joan Murphy (21), 68; 4 Margaret Bower (26), 69; gross Kate Hennessy (12), 86.

Linda Maher won the beginners’ nine-hole competition.

SCRATCH: Handicappers 10 to 18 are invited to sign up for the Intermediate Scratch Cup on July 28. The first of the Scratch Cups of the year, timesheet details are available from the office, tel 056-7726699.

LADIES: Results, ladies 18-hole singles stableford, June 19: 1 Sinead Kearney, 36pts; 2 Mary Delehanty 34pts; 3 Eithne Byrne, 32pts.

Results, ladies nine-hole singles stableford, June 19: 1 Mary McEvoy, 18pts; 2 Deirdre McCabe, 18pts; 3 Hilary Dick, 15pts.

The Boyne Trophy team had a great win over New Ross GC, winning two matches at home and one away. The team, which is managed by Joan Murphy, meet Druids Heath in the next round on July 10.

SCRAMBLE: Results, Golden Golfers 11-hole scramble, June 24: 1 Frank Costello (15), Finbar Hegarty (18), Fionnula Taylor (32), 32.5 nett; 2 Tommy Bolger (16), Pat Roche (17), Mandy Curry (38), 34.9 nett.

Results, 11-hole champagne scramble, June 17: 1 Kieran Mahon (14), Ann Farrell (21), Matty Byrne (26), 55pts; 2 N. Connolly (15), M. Byrne (20), P. O’Shea (23), G. Latchford (24), 54pts.

MATCHPLAY: Players are reminded to get their matchplay games played within the specified dates. The player on top of the draw must contact their opponent to arrange the match.

DIARY: Thursday: Summer Series weekly open singles (visitor €20). Saturday: Captain’s Prize. Sunday: Open singles (visitor €20).

RATHDOWNEY

The following are the results from Open Week at Rathdowney GC:

Results, Open Week Colgan Sports four-person classic, June 29 & 30: 1 Sean Kelly (23), Timmy Williams (19), Sean McLoughlin (26), Pat Hartigan (22), 94pts; 2 Ollie Stapleton (11), Sean Stapleton (20), Liam Dunphy (17) Seamus McGrath (20, The Heath), 93pts; 3 Billy Harte (12), Mary Norton (11, Kilkenny), Norah Harte (20), Marie Harte (20), 92pts.

SINGLES: Results, Husqvarna Tuesday open singles: 1 Fergus O’Brien (15, Thurles), 40pts; 2 Scott O’Brien (+1, Nenagh), 38pts; gross Ronan Purcell (1, Clonmel), 31pts; 3 Shane Fennelly (7, Abbeyleix), 36pts.

Result, Husqvarna Friday open singles: 1 Ciarán Keogh (12), 39pts.

LADIES: Results, Valerie Doyle qualifier: Cat One (0-18) - 1 Noeline Delahunty (11), 32pts. Cat Two (19-28) - 1 Lily Graydon (23), 37pts. Cat Three (29-36) - 1 Rita Hughes (36), 39pts.

SENIORS: Results, seniors competition, June 28: Cat A - 1 Liam Holland, 31pts; 2 Tom Brennan, 27pts. Cat B - 1 Matt Doyle, 31pts; 2 Jim Murphy, 28pts.

LOTTO: The lotto jackpot is now €6,650.

BORRIS

Results, three-person team event, June 30: 1 Billy Dermody (15), Pat McGrath (14) & John Tuite (12), 86pts; 2 James Lillis (9), Ronnie Rowan (9) & Colm Walsh (15), 86pts; 3 Michael Byrne (28), Jo Byrne (21) & Margaret Whelan (25), 85pts.

SINGLES: Results, Step House Hotel Friday nine-hole singles: 1 Aidan Somers (19), 22pts; 2 Adrian O’Connor (19), 21pts (L6); 3 Damien Murphy (20), 21pts.

LOTTO: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot. Numbers drawn were 13, 18, 20, 21. Lucky dip (€20): Justin Manning, Ronnie Rowan, Brendan Joyce. The jackpot is now €7,200.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.