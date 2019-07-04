Golf: Cantwell wins Captain's prize in Kilkenny

The teams for the Women's and Girls' interprovincial matches have been announced.

Kilkenny’s Jan Browne has been picked on the Leinster girls team.

The games will be play at Mount Wolseley Hotel and Golf Resort from July 9 to 11. Each province shall play each other by matchplay which will consist of three foursomes’ matches and five singles matches.

Schedule - Tuesday, July 9, Munster v Connacht; Leinster v Ulster; July 10, Ulster v Connacht; Leinster v Munster; July 11, Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster.

CAPTAIN’S PRIZE: The weather gods did nothing to lift the spirits of the early starters on Saturday morning. The heavy rain, coupled with thunder and lightning, moved on and following a course inspection the final round of the Captain’s prize commenced on time.

The scoring was much improved on the opening day with Richie Power (7) - an intermediate member - and Jeff Kealy (4) - student member - shooting the rounds of the day with excellent 64s’.

The damp early condition did nothing for the early risers scores. With the course drying out during the day, scores improved. Fergal Cantwell took full advantage to clinch victory with a combined score of 140 nett.

While there were better combined scores for the two rounds, Club Rules were applied, meaning three contenders were relegated to the minor placings.

The Captain was fulsome in his praise for all contestants and in particular to those who featured in the prizes. A special word of thanks went to Sean Dowling and the grounds staff, plus the Greens Committee who set up the course in a testing, yet fair manner.

IRISH SENIORS: Kilkenny welcomes the cream of the senior amateur game to Glendine this week for the Irish Seniors Amateur Open. The competition starts today (Wednesday) with the 36 hole cut being made after Thursday’s round.

An impressive field of 120 seniors, including a strong Kilkenny contingent, tee up with a view to securing one of the 45 qualifying spots to contest the final 18 holes on Friday with the hope of winning the Maurice Kelly Trophy.

Household names from the amateur ranks, including Garth McGimpsey (+1), Adrian Morrow (+2), Val Smyth (5), brother of Des and Jim Carvil will join locals, Eddie Power (1), Richard Duggan (2), Richie Guilfoyle (4) and vice-Captain Anthony Cleere (4) in what will be a festival of golf.

JUNIOR CLUB: The Junior Club fund-raising team event will be played on Wednesday, July 31.

Booking will go live on the BRS on Friday, July 19. Thee club is hoping for a full entry.

The Junior Club has many volunteers working to provide coaching, run competitions and events all year for over 300 juniors. This event is a chance for all members to provide the financial support needed.

It is also an opportunity to invite friends from other clubs to play one of the best maintained courses in Leinster.

More details later.

RESULTS: Saturday, final round of Captain Mark Grant’s prize, 1 Fergal Cantwell (7) 72+68 (140); 2 Richie Power (7), intermediate 73+64 (137); 3 Joe Teehan (11) 73+67 (140); gross, handicap 4-8, Brendan Power (6) 79+77 (156); handicap 9-12, Rob Kearney (9) 80+80 (160); nett, handicap 13-19, Michael Raggett (13) 68+72 (140); handicap 20-24, Joe Green (20) 74+70 (144); 4 Kevin Cleere (10) 73+68 (141); 5 Fergus Fleming (12) 72+69 (141); 6 John O’Donnell (15) 75+67 (142); 7 Noel Power (11) 73+69 (142); 8 Cathal McDonald (11) 73+69 (142); 9 Pat Hickey (11) 71+71 (142); 10 Paddy Smee (15) 74+69 (143); 11 John Burke (10) 74+69 (143).

Past Captains - Dom Murphy (15) 144; leading qualifier - Jerry O’Dwyer (21) 66; student - Jeff Kealy (4) 71+64 (135).

Two's Club - 5th Benny Cleere; 6th Sean Boland, Ciaran Aylmer, Liam Barrett, Paul O’Shea, Simon Cullen; 10th Ian Morrissey; 15th Paschal Connolly; 17th Richard Duggan, Richard Power.

Each 'Two' receives €17 credit in the Pro Shop.

Weekend Sunday and Monday, July monthly medal - 1 John Quane (16) 67; 2 Aidan McDonald (4) 68; 3 Anthony Cleere (4) 68; gross, Graham Nugent (+1) 72; 4 Michael Doran (20) 68; 5 Luke Kelly (5) 69; 6 Donal Maher (7) 69.

Category 1 (15-19) Ger Walsh (19) 70; Category 2 (20+) Richard Butler (20) 71.

CSS - Saturday, Sunday - 71; Monday - 71.

Two's Club - 6th Padraig Keegan, Alan O’Rourke, Colin Corbett, Damien McLoughlin, Sean Keenan; 10th Kevin Lenihan, Anthony Cleere; 15th Brendan Power, Ger Walsh, Cormac Behan, Frank Dalton, Brian Meredith; 17th Aidan McDonald, Brian Spratt, Bobby Mahony.

Each 'Two' receives €17 credit in the Pro Shop.

Wednesday, June 26 three person team event sponsored by Tom McInerney SAP (Passionate about Trees) 1 Mark Grant (7), Murt Byrne (10), Luke Wall (9), 86pts; 2 John Lawlor (13), Barry Walsh (15), Kevin Lenihan (14) 85pts; 3 Leo Hennessey (12), Fergal Cantwell (7), Pierce Cullen (14) 84pts (b9).

Senior gents June 27, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Frank Byrne, Jim Meredith, Jack Nolan, Andy McEneaney 66; 2 Pat Cody, Eddie Guilfoyle, Eddie Geraghty, Henk Van Der Puil 63; 3 Tom Gunning, John Bracken, Jimmy Rhatigan, Nicky Lawlor 61; 4 Philip O’Neill, John O’Regan, Martin Treacy, Christy Rainey 60; 5 Gerry Leahy, Gabriel Maher, Joe Ledwidge, Tom Reade 59 (b6); 6 Willie Leahy, Noel O’Sullivan, Eugene Orr, Paddy Byrne 59 (b3); 7 Pronnsias OhAilin, Kevin Donohoe, Shem Lawlor, Tom Keating 59 (b3).

There will be no seniors golf this week because the club is hosting the Irish Seniors Amateur Championships.

The seniors regular weekly competition will resume on Thursday, July 11. Play starts at 10.50am.

Check in from 9.45am. Draw closes at 11.15am.

Meanwhile, the Gowran Park outing on July 8 is full.

July diary - Thursday, July 18, Golfer of the Year, round 4.

LADIES CLUB: Members will play for the Lady President, Phyl Doyle’s prize on Sunday.

The format is an 18 hole Stableford competition. This will be followed by a nine hole competition from 4.15pm. Bookings available on line.

Dinner is scheduled for 8.30pm. This will be followed by the presentation of prizes.

OPEN: Next week’s competition, on Tuesday, July 9, will be an Open two person team event, sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care.

The presentation of prizes will be held after golf at 10pm.

MAISIE LAMBE DAY: Nearly 120 ladies played in the Maisie Lambe competition last Tuesday. The scoring was high.

Maisie's daughter Joyce and her grandaughter joined members for the day.

Elaine Bradshaw was also present and the club recognised the Honorary Life Membership of the ILGU that was recently bestowed on her.

At the presentation, Lady Captain Eithne spoke about Elaine's many achievements, not only in golf but also in hockey and cricket.

Results Junem 25 Maisie Lambe Trophy, 1 Anne Woodcock (26) 45pts; 2 Yvonne Egan (11) 40pts; gross, Jan Browne (2) 38pts; 3 Kathleen Hogan (20) 39pts; 4 Mary Prendergast (28) 37pts; 5 Ann Lee (21) 36pts (b9); 6 Breda Roche (12) 36pts (b9).

Under-23 winner - Eva Duggan (11) 43pts.

Nine hole Stableford - 1 Mary O’Connell (40) 17pts.

July 1 ladies 18 hole Stableford 1 Margaret Greene (37) 38pts; 2 Imelda Pollock (35) 36pts.

There was no nine hole competition this week.

Senior ladies, June 27, 13 hole Stableford, 1 Bridget Norwood, Jane Duggan, Margaret Harmer, Joan O’Sullivan 48pts; 2 Joan Cashin, Breda Kavanagh, Celine O’Sullivan 47pts; 3 Ann D. Murphy, Ann Gubbins, Fionnuala Hennebry 45pts; 4 Rose O’Neill, Mary Feighery, Marie Curran 44pts; 5 Kathleen Price, Mary Lawlor, Ann Phelan 41pts.

Nine hole competition - 1 Phil Cooke; 2 Kitty Nolan.

The next outing is an away day to New Ross on Thursday. Tea/coffee and scones will be served from 10am. Tee off at 11am.

JUNIOR/JUVENILE: There was no competition on Monday. Regular competition will recommence next Monday.

DIARY: Today (Wednsday) 7.24am to 3.40pm Irish Seniors Amateur Close Championship; Thursday, 7 to 7.24am members time, 7.32am to 3.40pm Irish Seniors Amateur Close Championship; Friday, 7 to 7.48am members time, 7.56 to 11.24am Irish Seniors Amateur Close Championship, 11.32am to 6.12pm Rugby Club Classic; Saturday, 7 to 8.28am members time, 9am to 12.52pm Society, 1 to 1.56pm members time, 2.04 to 6.04pm ladies and gents competition (gents Smithwick’s Cup singles); Sunday, 7.32am to 4.04pm Lady President, Phyl Doyles prize, 4.12 to 5pm Lady President’s nine hole competition; Monday, 7 to 8.52am members time, 9 to 11.56am junior/juvenile competition, 12.04 to 2.04pm Society, 2.12 to 2.52pm member time, 3 to 5.56pm gents Smithwicks Cup; Tuesday, 7 to 8.20am members time, 8.28 to 9.40am ladies Open two person team event sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care, 9.48 to 10.20am ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 10.28 to 10.52am Ladies Into Golf, 12.20 to 1.32pm ladies Open two person team event, 1.40 to 2.20pm ladies 18 and nine hole draw, 4.04 to 5.56pm ladies Open two person team event, 6.20 to 7pm Ladies Into Golf; Wednesday, 7 to 8.12am members time, 8.28am to 6.04pm ladies and gents Open singles.

