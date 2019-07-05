As you were with Kilkenny minors to face Clare

Kilkenny have named an unchanged team from the Leinster final to play Clare in the All-Ireland minor hurling championship quarter-final, round 1, in Thurles tomorrow (3pm).

Manager Richie Mulrooney felt the Cats had chances to beat Wexford in the provincial final and obviously the Selection Committee felt the same, and they have given the starting XV from Croke Park the nod again.

Meanwhile, the Leinster under-20 hurling final between Kilkenny and Wexford will be played at Innovate Wexford Park on Wednesday week, July 17 (7.30pm).

The Cats qualified for the final by beating defending champions, Galway, on Wednesday evening. This will be the third meeting between the counties at provincial final level this season, with Wexford leading 2-0 to date.

Kilkenny (MH v Clare) - Aidan Tallis; Billy Reid, William Halpin, Tristan Roche; Peter McDonald, Pádraic Moylan, James Aylward; Andy Hickey, Denis Walsh; Pierce Blanchfield, Colman O’Sullivan, Liam Moore; Billy Drennan, Timmy Clifford, Jack Doyle.

Subs - Alan Rafter, Zach Bay Hammond, Ian Byrne, Seanán Doyle, Aaron Murphy, Padraig Foley, John McNamara, Braedon Wheeler, Jamie O’Keeffe.