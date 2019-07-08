Kilkenny minors heading back to Croke Park

The Kilkenny minor hurlers are heading back to Croke Park.

The Cats second round game against defending champions, Galway, in the All-Ireland championship quarter-final qualifying series has been fixed for Croke Park on Sunday (12noon).

This game will kick off a three match programme. It will be followed by the senior quarter-finals, which will go to extra time if necessary.

Kilkenny minor team manager, Richie Mulrooney, was talking about getting as much big game experience for the young players in the big stadia after Saturday's quarter-final win over Clare, and a return to Croke Park will fit the bill nicely.

The Sunday schedule in Croke Park is - Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC quarter-final, round 2, at

12noon, Kilkenny v Galway; 2pm All-Ireland SHC quarter-final Kilkenny v Cork (RTE2);4pm second SHC quarter-final, Tipperary v Laois (RTE2). Extra time will be played in the senior games, if required.

