Big match tickets to go on sale in Kilkenny
Tickets for the big hurling games in Croke Park on Sunday will go on sale in Kilkenny tomorrow evening.
The public sale of tickets (Wednesday) will be from 5 to 7pm in Nowlan Park.
Interested people should note that the ticket sale will take place at the turnstile block on O’Loughlin Road, opposite McGuinness’s. Tickets for sale are on a first come, first serve basis.
Kilkenny play Cork in the All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final on Sunday (2pm), while the minors face defending champions, Galway in the All-Ireland hurling championship quarter-final (12noon).
