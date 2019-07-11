It is down to real business now in under-age games

The Duggan Steel under-13 hurling leagues are hitting decision time, and a number of key games played at the weekend saw the groups begin to take real shape.

In Roinn A it is all getting very close with O’Loughlin Gaels joining James Stephens at the top of the table following a fine win over Young Irelands (Gowran).

Dicksboro dragged themselves back into contention with a good win over the same opposition.

Roinn B is serving up some rip-roaring contests. The Rower Inistioge and Danesfort clashed in a memorable contest.

Here the men in black and amber won thanks largely to a fine take of 2-3 from Samuel Hayes and 2-2 from the influential Fionn Mahony. The score was 8-6 to 5-10.

In the next game Tullogher Rosbercon got the better of the Rower before they finally gained two points in their 2-9 to 1-2 victory over Graigue-Ballycallan, who had been impressive in their 3-7 to 0-9 win over Mooncoin.

Later on in the week there was an all southern derby. Here Mooncoin got the better of Kilmacow (3-11 to 2-8). Late goals got the home side over the line.

In the other group there was a top of the table clash when Ken Brennan’s Erin's Own (Castlecomer) charges took on St Martins. In a very clinical display, one James Coogan lorded proceedings in the forwards.

He snatched an impressive tally of scores while Conor Brophy mopped up in the back line where Jake Connery and Jack Coogan were equally impressive in supporting roles.

This ’Comer team will take some stopping in Roinn B as they swatted aside the challenge of St Martin’s, 6-12 to 1-6.

Martin’s followed up with a win over John Lockes (Callan). Two goals apiece from Adam Morrissey and Luke Cahill were vital for the home side.

John Lockes later bounced back with a good win over Clara, and again Erin’s Own were impressive in there win over Galmoy Windgap.

Dunnamaggin have been quietly going about their business. They landed victories over Mount Leinster Rangers and St Lachtain’s.

Roinn C has produced some fascinating games.

Young Irelands B got the better of Bennettsbridge by 4-9 to 4-6, while Dicksboro B bettered James Stephens B on the score 3-3 to 1-4.

Carrickshock had impressive wins, accounting for the ’Bridge and Mullinavat in the space of a couple of days while Ballyhale Shamrocks had too much class for Carlow Town.

On Monday the eagerly awaited Duggan Steel Roinn B football county final replay will be played in Jenkinstown, where Erin’s Own are expected to take the spoils against St Martin’s.

Under-9 Go Games

Every club will have the opportunity to have two teams playing on two pitches side-by-side in the Kilkenny GAA MW Hire training centre, Dunmore in these ’Games.

Teams are to be of mixed ability – not ‘A’ and ‘B’ sides.

For clubs with smaller numbers there will be one pitch available.

This is planned to be a Club Jersey Game, but just in case of low numbers due to holidays, every club is being asked to bring their black and amber bibs as well.

This way the organisers can guarantee all players games.

Every club will get at least one hurling game – 15 minutes a half - and a 10 minute game of Gaelic football after that. Teams will be 7, 9, 10, 11, 12-a-side, as dictated by club numbers.

If a club has subs, the players are to be rotated. A player should be taken off only once during the game.

It is vital to the order of the schedule that clubs are in place and ready to start at the appointed time. This will ensure the smooth running of activities.

Rules

First half – ground striking and rise and strike (no catching); second half – full hurling.

The player who is fouled in any situation takes the free.

The nearest player to the sideline takes the sideline ‘cut’.

Bad language is discouraged on the pitch and on the sidelines.

Each player will be presented with a certificate to note his involvement at the end of the game.

Transition Year students will referee the games.

Mentors will be asked to shake hands with opposing mentors before and after the game.

Players have to shake hands before and after games.

Remember, for some players it will be their first time playing in the MW Hire centre in their club jersey.

The idea is for all to try to make it a memorable occasion for players, coaches and parents.

