On your bike for the Tour de Kilkenny

The Marble City Cyclers are getting back on their bikes for a trek across the county!

The club will host the 11th edition of the Tour de Kilkenny on Saturday, August 3.

In the last 10 years the Tour de Kilkenny has raised over €130,000 for charity. Organisers are confident of adding to that sum with this year’s event, which sees all profits going to charity. This year’s beneficiaries include the Samaritans, Irish Pilgrimage Trust, Breast Cancer Ireland, New Ross Meals on Wheels and The Water Garden, Thomastown.

The Tour De Kilkenny will follow tradition and run across four different distances and routes - cyclists can choose from a 44km and 77km events to 110km and 160km routes. The Tour caters for all abilities, meaning this is a great day for all the family. All four routes will leave from Kilkenny Rugby Club’s Foulkstown grounds on the Waterford Road. The 110km and 160km route leave at 9am sharp, with cyclists taking on the 44km and 77km routes departing at 11am.

Online registration will close at midnight on Thursday, August 1, but registration on the day will also be available. Sign-on is obligatory for those who register on line. Sign on times at Kilkenny Rugby Club are as follows:

All routes: 7.30 to 9pm, Friday August 2

110km and 160km: 7.30 to 8.45am, Saturday, August 3.

44km and 77km: 9.30 to 1o.45am, Saturday, August 3.

For further info visit www.tourdekilkenny.com

