Kilkenny senior football final fixed for Callan

The venue has finally been decided for the Kilkenny senior football final, which will be played on Sunday.

The big clash between table toppers in the Roll of Honour, Railyard and Mullinavat will be played in John Locke Park at 4pm.

The Railyard will be chasing their 23rd title. They won their first in 1951 and last in 2016.

Mullinavat, the current holders of the title, tasted success in 2007, 2017 and 2018.

