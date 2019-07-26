Kilkenny name finishing team against Cork as Walsh retained in attack

Kilkenny have named the team that finished against Cork in the quarter-final two weeks ago for tomorrow’s (6pm) All-Ireland senior hurling championship semi-final against defending champions, Limerick in Croke Park.

Manager Brian Cody was obviously pleased with the showing in that game, when the Cats put eight scores together at on stage during the closing half when they scored a win somewhat against expectations.

Walter Walsh was sprung from the bench at half-time and he made a huge impression up front, while Richie Leahy and Conor Browne did likewise as the second half midfield pairing.

In the reshuffle that saw last year’s captain, Cillian Buckley withdrawn, Conor Fogarty was switched from midfield to wing-back, where he will start tomorrow.

“This is an on the day thing,” Cody said of the big clash. “We have to get it right. They have to get it right. That is what it all comes down to.

“The game will take on a life of its own in lots of ways. We will go into the game and try and impose our way, as will Limerick. It promises to be a fascinating contest.”

Cody and his selectors are obviously looking for more of the same for the players, who showed their best form of the season in the last match.

Meanwhile, Limerick have named an unchanged team for the game.

Kilkenny (SH v Limerick) - Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Joey Holden; Conor Fogarty, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Conor Browne, Richie Leahy; John Donnelly, TJ Reid (capt), Walter Walsh; Adrian Mullen, Colin Fennelly, Richie Hogan.

Subs - D. Brennan, E. Morrissey, J. Cleere, C. Delaney, C. Buckley, J. Maher, B. Ryan, B. Sheehan, L. Blanchfield, G. Aylward, A. Murphy.

Limerick (SH v Kilkenny) Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Mike Casey, Richie English; Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; Cian Lynch, William O'Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Graeme Mulcahy, Peter Casey

