Kilkenny to see home and away action in under-20 hurling semis

Kilkenny will be involved in action at home and away in the Bord Gais Energy under-20 hurling All-Ireland semi-finals at the weekend.

The Cats will play losing Munster finalists, Cork in the semi-final in Portlaoise on Saturday (2pm) when DJ Carey's men will be bidding to get the county through to their second final in three years.

This match will be played before the under-20 football semi-final between Dublin and Cork (4pm).

Then on Sunday (1.45pm), Nowlan Park will host the second hurling semi-final. This game involves Tipperary and losing Leinster finalists, Wexford.

