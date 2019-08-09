All-Ireland final news: Sheehan is Kilkenny's only concern for final against Tipp

The Kilkenny Cats were dogged by injuries at various times during the season, but things are looking good heading towards the All-Ireland senior hurling final against Tipperary.

While a few players are nursing knocks and bruises, young Dicksboro attacker, Bill Sheehan is the only real doubt for the big showdown in Croke Park on Sunday week.

“We are pretty much okay as regards injuries,” Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody has confirmed. “We have a few niggles.

“Bill Sheehan picked up a bit of a hamstring injury the other night. How bad it is hard to say. He has been an important player for us coming on at important times in the last few matches.

“We are hopeful he will be okay,” he added.

The 22-year-old was used as a sub in the last two matches against Cork and Limerick, when he did well as Kilkenny tried to close out the games.

