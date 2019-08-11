All-Ireland final: Sunday's final will be 21st meeting between Kilkenny and Tipp

Next Sunday's All-Ireland senior final between Kilkenny and Tipperary will be the 21st meeting of the counties in the GAA hurling showdown.

Tipperary lead the way with 11 victories against eight for Kilkenny, with one draw from their previous 20 All-Ireland final clashes.

Tipp’s most recent success came in 2016 when they won by 2-29 to 2-20.

That was also the last time either county was in the All-Ireland final.

Kilkenny were beaten twice in this year’s championship, going down to Galway by 3-20 to 2-22 in the Leinster ‘round robin’ and to Wexford by 1-23 to 0-23 in the Leinster final.

They also drew with Wexford in the Leinster round robin.

They beat Dublin, Carlow, Cork and Limerick.

Tipperary lost once to Limerick by 2-26 to 2-14 in the Munster final.

They beat Cork, Waterford, Clare and Limerick (round robin), Laois and Wexford.

Previous meetings between Tipperary and Kilkenny

1895 - Tipperary 6-8, Kilkenny10-10

1898 -Tipperary 7-13, Kilkenny 3-10

1909 - Kilkenny 4-6, Tipperary 0-12

1911 - Kilkenny 3-3, Tipperary 1-1 (substitute All Ireland) Limerick refused to play.

1913 - Kilkenny 2-4, Tipperary 1-2

1916 - Tipperary 5-4, Kilkenny 3-2

1922 - Kilkenny 4-2, Tipperary 1-6

1937 - Tipperary 3-11, Kilkenny 0-3 (final at Killarney)

1945 - Tipperary 5-6, Kilkenny 3-6

1950 - Tipperary 1-9, Kilkenny 1-8

1964 - Tipperary 5-13, Kilkenny 2-8

1967 - Kilkenny 3-8, Tipperary 2-7

1971 - Tipperary 5-17, Kilkenny 5-14

1991 - Tipperary 1-16, Kilkenny 1-15

2009 - Kilkenny 2-22, Tipperary 0-23

2010 - Tipperary 4-17, Kilkenny 1-10

2011 - Kilkenny 2-17, Tipperary 1-16

2014 - Kilkenny 3-22, Tipperary 1-28 (draw); Kilkenny 2-17, Tipperary 2-14 (replay)

2016 - Tipperary 2-29, Kilkenny 2-20

