Buckley in for Leahy the only change on Kilkenny team to face Tipp

Kilkenny have made one change from their starting team in the semi-final for Sunday's senior hurling final against Tipperary in Croke Park.

Captain of last season, Cillian Buckley comes in at midfield in place of Richie Leahy, who he replaced during the opening half of the semi-final.

Buckley, from the Dicksboro club in the city, has been troubled by a knee injury for over 12 months and to date he has only played one full match during that period.

Manager Brian Cody, who will be chasing a 12th victory as Kilkenny manager, has been using Buckley as a bit part player in games, although he started him in one match. Getting game time under his belt has been the big challenge for the player who has pace to burn and who is very athletic, when fully fit.

Management have been bringing the three times All-Ireland medal winner along nicely, and now he is ready to go.

"Tipperary's performance in the semi-final (against Wexford) was a phenomenal display of guts and courage; everything you'd love for a team to have. That is what we are facing," was Brian Cody's last comment on the big showdown.

Kilkenny (SH v Tipperary) - Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Joey Holden; Conor Fogarty, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Conor Browne, Cillian Buckley; John Donnelly, TJ Reid (capt), Walter Walsh; Adrian Mullen, Colin Fennelly, Richie Hogan.

Subs - Darren Brennan, Conor Delaney, Enda Morrissey, Jason Cleere, Richie Reid, Richie Leahy, James Maher, Billy Ryan, Liam Blanchfield, Ger Aylward, Alan Murphy.

Tipperary - Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Ronan Maher; Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher, Séamus Kennedy; Noel McGrath, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, John O’Dwyer, Niall O’Meara, Jason Forde, Séamus Callanan (capt), John McGrath.

Subs - Paul Maher, James Barry,Ger Browne, Robert Byrne, Jerome Cahill, Willie Connors, Alan Flynn, Mark Kehoe, Donagh Maher, Jake Morris, Seán O’Brien.

