Superior numbers help class Tipperary charge to comfortable 28th All-Ireland victory over Kilkenny

Tipperary 3-25, Kilkenny 0-20

Goals from Seamus Callanan and John O’Dwyer in the 37th and 42nd minutes respectively put Tipperary on the road to their 28th victory in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship in Croke Park today.

After O’Dwyer finished from the edge of the Kilkenny square after being placed brilliantly by Callanan, Tipp jumped 3-12 to 0-13 ahead and after that it was a losing chase all the way by determined but out-classed Kilkenny.

The losers, who had a man sent off before the break, were forced to play a long ball game afterwards, but with Barry Heffernan, Ronan Maher and Seamus Kennedy wonderful in the winners defence and mopping up everything they simply couldn’t get the big scores they needed.

In the end Tipp were comfortable winners, with 12 players sharing in the scoring, with Callanan scoring his eight consecutive goal in the championship.

Kilkenny opened backed by the wind and with TJ Reid leading the scoring charge - he shot four points - they led by 0-5 to 0-2 after 11 minutes.

The Cats continued to show the way, and as the 20th minute was passed they were hurling well and leading by 0-8 to 0-3 with Reid, a deep lying John Donnelly and Conor Fogarty going really well.

Tipp steadied the ship with a point from Jason Forde before Niall O’Meara finished a move started by centre-back, Padraic Maher by shooting the ball to the net. It was the 25th minute and it was all level, 0-8 to 1-5.

The teams were level twice afterwards before Kilkenny had Richie Hogan red carded following a tackle on Cathal Barrett in the 31st minute when Tipp were showing 1-8 to 0-10 in front.

There was an exchange of points before the rest, at which stage Tipperary led by 1-9 to 0-11.

When Tipp hit the opposition for 2-3 against 0-2 during the seven minutes after the break they had the upper-hand and the class to see out the job.

SCORERS: Tipperary – Jason Forde (0-8, 0-4 frees, 0-2 65); Seamus Callanan (1-2, 0-1 free); John O’Dwyer (1-2); Niall O’Meara (1-0); John McGrath (0-3); Noel McGrath (0-2, 0-1 free); Seamus Kennedy, Willie Connors (0-2 each); Michael Breen, Ger Browne, Mark Kehoe, Jake Morris (0-1 each). Kilkenny – TJ Reid (0-11, 0-10 frees); John Donnelly (0-3); Billy Ryan (0-2); Padraig Walsh, Walter Walsh, Colin Fennelly, Richie Hogan (0-1 each).

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Ronan Maher; Brendan Maher, Padraic Maher, Seamus Kennedy; Noel McGrath, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, John O’Dwyer, Niall O’Meara; Jason Forde, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath. Subs: Mark Kehoe for O’Meara, 51 mins; Willie Connors for McCormack, 56 mins; Jake Morris for Forde, 60 mins; Sean O’Brien for Barrett, 61 mins; Ger Browne for Breen, 64 mins.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Joey Holden; Conor Fogarty, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Conor Browne, Cillian Buckley; John Donnelly, TJ Reid, Walter Walsh; Adrian Mullen, Colin Fennelly, Richie Hogan. Subs: Billy Ryan for Mullen, 40 mins; Richie Leahy for Buckley, 47 mins; James Maher for Browne, 54 mins; Conor Delaney for Holden, 58 mins.

Referee - James Owens (Wexford).

