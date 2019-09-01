Lots of action on Development Squads day of hurling

The Kilkenny under-age Development Squads season came to an end yesterday when six teams were involved in a series of tournaments on National Hurling Day. 

Results:

Tony Forristal Cup (under-14) - Tipperary 2-9, Kilkenny 1-5; Wexford 2-6, Kilkenny 0-7

Sonny Walsh Cup (under-14 Division 2) -  Tipperary 1-17, Kilkenny 1-9; Kilkenny 4-8, Wexford 0-9; Kilkenny 2-17, Kerry 2-3.

Arrabawn Cup (under-15) - Kilkenny 1-13, Galway 0-18; third and four place play-off, Kilkenny 1-17, Dublin 3-8.

John Doyle Cup (under-15) - Kilkenny 2-13, Dublin 1-11; Kilkenny 4-14, Galway 2-9.

Michael Foley Cup (under-16) - Kilkenny 1-12, Dublin 1-11; Kilkenny 1-17, Waterford 0-5; Kilkenny 4-12, Galway 0-15.

Michael Foley Shield final - Kilkenny 5-16, Wexford 1-0.

