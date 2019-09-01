Lots of action on Development Squads day of hurling
The Kilkenny under-age Development Squads season came to an end yesterday when six teams were involved in a series of tournaments on National Hurling Day.
Results:
Tony Forristal Cup (under-14) - Tipperary 2-9, Kilkenny 1-5; Wexford 2-6, Kilkenny 0-7
Sonny Walsh Cup (under-14 Division 2) - Tipperary 1-17, Kilkenny 1-9; Kilkenny 4-8, Wexford 0-9; Kilkenny 2-17, Kerry 2-3.
Arrabawn Cup (under-15) - Kilkenny 1-13, Galway 0-18; third and four place play-off, Kilkenny 1-17, Dublin 3-8.
John Doyle Cup (under-15) - Kilkenny 2-13, Dublin 1-11; Kilkenny 4-14, Galway 2-9.
Michael Foley Cup (under-16) - Kilkenny 1-12, Dublin 1-11; Kilkenny 1-17, Waterford 0-5; Kilkenny 4-12, Galway 0-15.
Michael Foley Shield final - Kilkenny 5-16, Wexford 1-0.
