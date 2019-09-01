Kilkenny SHL: Mullinavat down the All-Ireland champions

Mullinavat scored a dramatic victory over All-Ireland club champions, Ballyhale Shamrocks, when a 62nd minute goal from sub, Conor Duggan, earned them the spoils in a hard fought Kilkenny senior hurling league tie in Mullinavat.

The result means that Shamrocks, irrespective of the outcome of their last league tie against Bennettsbridge next weekend, will end up in a first round/relegation semi-final when the championship commences in three weeks time.

Shamrocks had difficulty coping with hard tackling and hard chasing opponents early on, but when Colin Fennelly flicked home a goal in the 14th minute they got back level (1-2 to 0-5).

A point followed quickly from TJ Reid (65), which helped Shamrocks into an interval lead of 1-8 to 0-8.

Mullinavat had a 52nd minute goal from Brian Phelan followed by a minor from Ger Malone to earn parity at 1-12 each with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

When Shamrocks got beyond the hour mark with two points in hand they looked to be home. Then they conceded a 65. Then…...

SCORERS: Mullinavat - Mark Mansfield (0-4, three frees); John Walsh (0-3, two frees); Brian Phelan, Conor Duggan (1-0 each); Pádraig Gahan, Ian Duggan, Ger Malone, Oisín Knox, Adam Mansfield (0-1 each).

Ballyhale Shamrocks - TJ Reid (0-5, two frees, two 65s); Colin Fennelly (1-1); Eoin Reid (0-3); Eoin Cody (0-2); Ritchie Reid, Mark Aylward, Kevin Fennelly (0-1 each).

