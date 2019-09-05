Ger O'Neill a winner at Irish Breeders Classic

Kilkenny’s Ger O’Neill was a big winner at the 8th Irish Breeders Classic at Barnadown Showjumping Co. Wexford, when nearly 200 competitors from all over Ireland chased the honours.

• 5 and 6 YO Irish Breeders Classic winner: Ger O’Neil, Kilkenny on Dawnsons Gold. Breeder: Victor Bennett. Owner: KM Sporthorses.

• 4 YO Irish Championship winner for most potential: Camilla Speirs on Fuerty Hero Brigade. Breeder: Blaithin Bailey. Owner: Deirdre Bourns. The Jonathan Fitzpatrick memorial trophy was presented by Sharon Fitzpatrick.

• 7 & 8 YO Irish Championship winner: Jack Ryan on Filouandra. Owner: David Cullen. Presented by Sophie D'Alton of Horse Sport Ireland.

• Horsemanship prize was won by Francis Connors on CSF James Kann Cruz. Breeder: Patrick Connolly. Owner: A Gannon and M Claney. The Tom O’Dwyer trophy was presented by Emma O’Dwyer.

Horse Sport Ireland Marketing Manager, Sophie D’Alton said: “Horse Sport Ireland were delighted to sponsor and support the Irish Breeders Classic Show.

