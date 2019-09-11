Soccer: Kilkenny clubs learn their fate as FAI Junior Cup draw is made

Kilkenny clubs will get ready to take on Irish soccer's biggest adventure after the draws were made for the opening rounds of the FAI Junior Cup.

The competition, Ireland's blue riband event for junior clubs, will kick into action in the coming weeks.

Locally there are some tasty ties, as clubs go in chase of the title last won by St Michael's of Tipperary. Freebooters will go on the road to Wexford to play New Ross Celtic, while Evergreen will host Bunclody. Some of the other ties are all-Kilkenny affairs: Thomastown United have been drawn at home to Castlewarren Celtic while Newpark will take on Stoneyford United.

The full round two draw for the Wexford/Kilkenny/Carlow region is:

Evergreen FC v Bunclody FC

Wexford Bohs v Parkville Utd

Bridge United v St Fiacc's FC

Kilree Celtic v Crossbeg FC

Dolmen Celtic v Moyne Rangers

Vale Wanderers FC v Taghmon United

Slaney Rovers v New Oak Boys FC

Bridge Rovers v St Pat's Boys FC

Thomastown United v Castlewarren Celtic

Ballymurphy Celtic v Crettyard United

Hanover Harps FC v Courtown Hibs

Curracloe United v Campile United

Tombrack United v Corach Rangers FC

New Ross Celtic v Freebooters FC

Killeshin FC v Forth Celtic

Newpark FC v Stoneyford United

Rosslare Rangers FC v Deen Celtic

Gorey Rangers FC v Glynn Barntown FC

St Leonard's FC v Shamrock Rangers FC

Fort Rangers FC v North End United

FAI New Balance Junior Cup Dates

Round 2 - Week ending September 29, 2019.

Round 3 - Week ending October 20, 2019

Round 4 - Week ending November 10, 2019

Round 5 - Week ending December 1, 2019

Round 6 - Week ending January 12, 2020

Round 7 - Week ending February 2, 2020