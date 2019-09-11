Soccer: Kilkenny clubs learn their fate as FAI Junior Cup draw is made
Kilkenny clubs will be in FAI Junior Cup action shortly
Kilkenny clubs will get ready to take on Irish soccer's biggest adventure after the draws were made for the opening rounds of the FAI Junior Cup.
The competition, Ireland's blue riband event for junior clubs, will kick into action in the coming weeks.
Locally there are some tasty ties, as clubs go in chase of the title last won by St Michael's of Tipperary. Freebooters will go on the road to Wexford to play New Ross Celtic, while Evergreen will host Bunclody. Some of the other ties are all-Kilkenny affairs: Thomastown United have been drawn at home to Castlewarren Celtic while Newpark will take on Stoneyford United.
The full round two draw for the Wexford/Kilkenny/Carlow region is:
Evergreen FC v Bunclody FC
Wexford Bohs v Parkville Utd
Bridge United v St Fiacc's FC
Kilree Celtic v Crossbeg FC
Dolmen Celtic v Moyne Rangers
Vale Wanderers FC v Taghmon United
Slaney Rovers v New Oak Boys FC
Bridge Rovers v St Pat's Boys FC
Thomastown United v Castlewarren Celtic
Ballymurphy Celtic v Crettyard United
Hanover Harps FC v Courtown Hibs
Curracloe United v Campile United
Tombrack United v Corach Rangers FC
New Ross Celtic v Freebooters FC
Killeshin FC v Forth Celtic
Newpark FC v Stoneyford United
Rosslare Rangers FC v Deen Celtic
Gorey Rangers FC v Glynn Barntown FC
St Leonard's FC v Shamrock Rangers FC
Fort Rangers FC v North End United
FAI New Balance Junior Cup Dates
Round 2 - Week ending September 29, 2019.
Round 3 - Week ending October 20, 2019
Round 4 - Week ending November 10, 2019
Round 5 - Week ending December 1, 2019
Round 6 - Week ending January 12, 2020
Round 7 - Week ending February 2, 2020
