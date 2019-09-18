Thirteen Kilkenny players in the running for Camogie All-Stars

It might be unlucky for some, but 13 Kilkenny players have made the shortlist for the 2019 Camogie All-Stars Awards.

The Cats are second in the list, with champions Galway earning 14 nominations. The final team will be announced at the 16th annual Camogie All-Stars Awards banquet, sponsored by Liberty Insurance in Citywest Hotel on Saturday, October 19.

This year’s winning team will also have the added incentive of the second All-Stars Tour to New York in November to look forward to, where they will be joined by the 2018 winners as well.

Kilkenny will be hoping to have a strong showing in the team of the year thanks to their 13 nominations. Goalkeeper Emma Kavanagh and defenders Kellyann Doyle, Catherine Foley, Edwina Keane, Claire Phelan and Grace Walsh are amongst the nominees. Meighan Farrell and Davina Tobin have been nominated in midfield whilst Anne Dalton, Denise Gaule, Katie Power, Michelle Quilty and Miriam Walsh are all nominated in the forwards positions.

Goalkeepers: Caoimhe Bourke (Tipperary), Emma Kavanagh (Kilkenny), Sarah Healy (Galway)

Full-Back Line: Julianne Bourke (Tipperary), Sarah Dervan (Galway), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Edwina Keane (Kilkenny), Tara Kenny (Galway), Eimear Loughman (Tipperary), Pamela Mackey (Cork), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

Half-Back Line: Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Heather Cooney (Galway), Kellyann Doyle (Kilkenny), Emma Helebert (Galway), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Hannah Looney (Cork), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Clodagh Quirke (Tipperary), Lorraine Ryan (Galway)

Midfield: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Niamh Kilkenny (Galway), Áine Lyng (Waterford), Mary Ryan (Tipperary), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny)

Half-Forward Line: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Carrie Dolan (Galway), Ereena Fryday (Tipperary), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Eibhlís McDonald (Tipperary), Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick), Amy O’Connor (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Niamh Rockett (Waterford)

Full-Forward Line: Beth Carton (Waterford), Noreen Coen (Galway), Linda Collins (Cork), Catriona Cormican (Galway), Cáit Devane (Tipperary), Niamh Hanniffy (Galway), Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Michelle Quilty (Kilkenny), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny)

Manager of the Year 2019 sponsored by Liberty Insurance: Ian Brick (Kerry), Johnny Greville (Westmeath), Cathal Murray (Galway)