DJ Carey steps down as Kilkenny under-20 team manager

Former Kilkenny great DJ Carey has stepped down as manager of the Kilkenny under-20 hurling team.

The Young Irelands (Gowran) clubman served two seasons, during which the Cats won the Leinster championship, beating Wexford in the final this season.

The five times All-Ireland medal winner stepped into management last season when Galway beat Kilkenny in their opening engagement in the provincial championship.

