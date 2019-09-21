DJ Carey steps down as Kilkenny under-20 team manager
DJ Casey (right)
Former Kilkenny great DJ Carey has stepped down as manager of the Kilkenny under-20 hurling team.
The Young Irelands (Gowran) clubman served two seasons, during which the Cats won the Leinster championship, beating Wexford in the final this season.
The five times All-Ireland medal winner stepped into management last season when Galway beat Kilkenny in their opening engagement in the provincial championship.
