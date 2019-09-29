Kilkenny IHC: two draws, two results but still all set for semi pairings

Two of the four Kilkenny MLM Hyundai intermediate hurling championship quarter-finals played over the weekend were drawn.

Shield champions, St Lachtain’s (Freshford) and Dunnamaggin drew their game in the rain yesterday, while St Martin’s (Muckalee) and Young Irelands (Gowran) played a draw in glorious sunshine in Clara today.

Both matches will be replayed next weekend.

League winners, Thomastown scored a good win over Glenmore while beaten league finalists, Tullaroan, proved much too good for Fenians (Johnstown) as they booked places in the semi-finals.

The draws for the semi-final pairings in the intermediate and the JJ Kavanagh and sons junior hurling championships will be made in Nowlan Park tomorrow evening (Monday) at 6.45pm.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.