All the Kilkenny & District League soccer results

Kilkenny Soccer

All the weekend's results from the Kilkenny & District League:

FAI Junior Cup

Evergreen 8, Bunclody 1.

Bridge United 5, St Fiacc’s 4.

Thomastown United 5, Castlewarren Celtic 1.

New Ross Celtic 0, Freebooters 2.

Newpark 8, Stoneyford United 3.

Fort Rangers 1, North End United 9.

Leinster Junior Shield

Killenagh Warriors 4, Newpark B 3.

Abbeyleix 3, Tullaroan 1.

St John’s 2, Swords Celtic 3.

Intosport.ie Division 1

East End United 1, Ormonde Villa 2.

Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2

River Rangers 1, Highview Athletic B 1.

Freshford Town A 1, Paulstown 06 0.

Division 3

Brookville 3, Evergreen 46 2.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Lions 3, Thomastown United 0.

East End United 6, Stoneyford United 2.

Bridge United 3, Piltown 0.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Freebooters Athletic 4, Stoneyford United 2.

Deen Celtic 1, Evergreen Athletic 3.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Fort Rangers 2, Freshford Town 3.

Evergreen Boys 2, Paulstown 06 4.

Freebooters Boys 5, Evergreen City 4.

Thomastown United Boys 2, Highview Athletic 1.

Under-14 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region

Mullinahone 3, Thomastown United 1.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Stoneyford United Athletic 0, Evergreen Athletic 5.

Callan United 0, Bridge United Athletic 4.

Thomastown United Athletic 1, Deen Celtic Athletic 4.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Thomastown City 1, Evergreen City 4.

Paulstown 06 2, Stoneyford United Boys 1.

Deen Celtic Boys 0, Deen Celtic City 1.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region

Lions B 0, Bohemians 5.

Thomastown United 2, Burrin Celtic 0.

Lions A 3, Bansha Celtic 2.

Evergreen B 2, Callan United 1.

Evergreen U-11 0, Evergreen A 1.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Division 1 League

Thomastown United One 5, Stoneyford United One 2.

Evergreen United 2, Piltown 1.

Evergreen City 2, Freebooters 0.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Division 2 League

Thomastown United Two 4, Stoneyford United Two 2.

Evergreen Athletic 2, Callan United 7.

Spa United 0, Lions 3.