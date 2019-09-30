All the Kilkenny & District League soccer results
All the weekend's results from the Kilkenny & District League:
FAI Junior Cup
Evergreen 8, Bunclody 1.
Bridge United 5, St Fiacc’s 4.
Thomastown United 5, Castlewarren Celtic 1.
New Ross Celtic 0, Freebooters 2.
Newpark 8, Stoneyford United 3.
Fort Rangers 1, North End United 9.
Leinster Junior Shield
Killenagh Warriors 4, Newpark B 3.
Abbeyleix 3, Tullaroan 1.
St John’s 2, Swords Celtic 3.
Intosport.ie Division 1
East End United 1, Ormonde Villa 2.
Eamonn Maher Coach Hire Division 2
River Rangers 1, Highview Athletic B 1.
Freshford Town A 1, Paulstown 06 0.
Division 3
Brookville 3, Evergreen 46 2.
Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League
Lions 3, Thomastown United 0.
East End United 6, Stoneyford United 2.
Bridge United 3, Piltown 0.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1
Freebooters Athletic 4, Stoneyford United 2.
Deen Celtic 1, Evergreen Athletic 3.
Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A
Fort Rangers 2, Freshford Town 3.
Evergreen Boys 2, Paulstown 06 4.
Freebooters Boys 5, Evergreen City 4.
Thomastown United Boys 2, Highview Athletic 1.
Under-14 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region
Mullinahone 3, Thomastown United 1.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1
Stoneyford United Athletic 0, Evergreen Athletic 5.
Callan United 0, Bridge United Athletic 4.
Thomastown United Athletic 1, Deen Celtic Athletic 4.
Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2
Thomastown City 1, Evergreen City 4.
Paulstown 06 2, Stoneyford United Boys 1.
Deen Celtic Boys 0, Deen Celtic City 1.
Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region
Lions B 0, Bohemians 5.
Thomastown United 2, Burrin Celtic 0.
Lions A 3, Bansha Celtic 2.
Evergreen B 2, Callan United 1.
Evergreen U-11 0, Evergreen A 1.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Division 1 League
Thomastown United One 5, Stoneyford United One 2.
Evergreen United 2, Piltown 1.
Evergreen City 2, Freebooters 0.
Under-12 Schoolgirls’ Division 2 League
Thomastown United Two 4, Stoneyford United Two 2.
Evergreen Athletic 2, Callan United 7.
Spa United 0, Lions 3.
