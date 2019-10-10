Kilkenny will open in Leinster 2020 away to Dublin

Kilkenny will entertain Laois and Wexford in the Leinster senior hurling championship of 2020.

The draws for next year’s championship were made this morning, and Brian Cody’s men will open the championship with an away trip to Dublin.

They will also be on the road to Galway in Round 4 in early June.

Leinster tweaked its system in 2019 so that no team played on more than two consecutive weekends.

That system has been retained for next year meaning that there will only be one game played on the weekends of May 23/24 and May 30/31.

2020 Leinster SHC

Round 1, May 9/10

Dublin v Kilkenny.

Laois v Galway.

Wexford bye.

Round 2, May 16/17

Kilkenny v Laois.

Wexford v Dublin.

Galway bye.

Round 3A, May 23/24

Wexford v Galway.

Round 3B, May 30/31

Dublin v Laois.

Kilkenny bye.

Round 4, June 6/7

Laois v Wexford.

Galway v Kilkenny.

Dublin bye.

Round 5, June 13/14

Kilkenny v Wexford.

Galway v Dublin.

Laois bye.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.