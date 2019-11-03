Kilkenny hurling: Young Irelands win thrilling Roinn B minor final

Young Irelands (Gowran) produced a super determined effort during the closing quarter to beat big hearted St Martin’s (Muckalee) by four points in a thrilling Kilkenny minor hurling Roinn B championship final in UPMC Nowlan Park today.

In the end a goal from Killian Carey in the 45th minute and a point from a 54th minute free by Patrick Brennan earned ’Irelands what was their first Roinn B championship title at this level.

Young Irelands got off to a flying start, scoring 1-1 during the opening two minutes. Patrick Brennan shot the point before Conor Fitzpatrick gathered a ball on the ‘50’ and raced straight through before shooting to the net.

They weren’t finished at that. On three minutes Killian Carey converted a free to leave ’Irelands 1-2 to no score ahead.

St Martin’s got off the scoring mark in the fourth minute when Jack Farrell chased an apparent nothing situation when the ball appeared to be running wide. However, Farrell rescued the situation and made a goal out of nothing.

The revival was short lived. When Killian Carey got a run at the Martin’s goal in the 13th minute he plundered a good goal to shoot his side 2-4 to 1-1 ahead.

’Irelands missed a chance of a goal a minute later when they drove a penalty wide. While they hurled well afterwards to lead by 2-6 to 1-5 at half-time, they might easily have been further ahead.

St Martin’s tore into action in the new half and after Jack Farrell pulled back a point they drew level when Thomas Lawlor got the ball home from close range in the 41st minute (2-6 each).

The game was a blaze of sustained action from there to the finish, with Martin’s on top for a while. Young Irelands slowly but surely got a grip on things again, and Carey’s goal lifted them.

The winners shot three wides in-a-row before Patrick Brennan converted a free after shooting two others wide early. ’Irelands were under pressure to the finish, but they held out for a great victory.

SCORERS: Young Irelands s- Killian Carey (2-1); Conor Fitzpatrick (1-1); Patrick Brennan (0-3); Gavin Manning, Jimmy Lennon (0-1 each). St Martin’s - Jack Farrell (1-4); Thomas Lawlor (1-0); Josh Dmpsey (0-2).

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.