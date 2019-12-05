Mullinavat proud to carry Kilkenny flag in Leinster football final

Kilkenny football has endured a difficult and trying time for decades, and relatively speaking current times have been the best in years.

The county has long since opted out of the National Football League because it simply couldn’t cope with the level of competition in it.

However, the Cats found a new and rewarding life among equals in the British junior football championship in recent years times.

With Kerryman, Christy way Walsh, a former Munster player in hurling and football, managing the team, Kilkenny won the Sam Óg Maguire Cup on two occasions.

It wasn’t earth shattering stuff, but from the days when Kilkenny suffered defeats in excess of 20 points against Kerry and Roscommon in the National League it was a huge, huge change.

The thing is, football has always produced a decent standard of play at club level in the county, and an even better level of play at under-age and schools level.

For whatever reason or reasons, things dropped off the cliff after that and Kilkenny just couldn’t gain a footing at inter-county level.

That was until the introduction of the British junior football championship.

Respectable

The winners of that competition gained entry to the All-Ireland junior football championship at semi-final level. In their two semi-finals, Kilkenny were beaten by Mayo and Galway, but they put in respectable performances.

In recent times too, Kilkenny clubs have been making a bit of progress in the Leinster club football championships.

Muckalee, Tullogher-Rosbercon and now Mullinavat have all registered wins, which has been encouraging.

The current senior champions - actually champions for the past three seasons - are Mullinavat, who play in the Leinster club intermediate final on Saturday.

Yes, they are playing in a Leinster final.

The ’Vat are in action in the Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda (1.30pm) against Louth intermediate champions, Mattock Rangers.

They travel to Drogheda with two good wins behind them, over Dublin champs Ballyboughal and Rosenallis of Laois).

Busy, busy

In a busy, busy GAA programme of games, the Mullinavat story probably hasn’t received the recognition it deserves, but the adventure is not over yet.

John Walsh, Mark Mansfield, Michael Malone, Tom Aylward, Conor and Ian Duggan and company will travel to Drogheda as outsiders, but they don’t mind.

“That is life,” was the open and honest way Mullinavat manager, Michael Aylward, accepted the call.

“A Kilkenny team facing a Louth team in football, you expect that. It would be the opposite if it were a hurling match.

“We don’t see ourselves as no hopers. If that were the case we wouldn’t even train, but we have trained hard for this.”

Actually it is the Mullinavat hurling squad, with the exception of full-back, Shane Kelly, who hails from Tyrone and doesn’t play hurling, who will launch the assault on this football title.

Mullinavat are not going into the final cold. They are well prepared, as Mr Aylward suggested.

Former Wexford football manager, Aidan O’Brien was invited in to help organise things at training. It was an informal thing at the start.

The vice-principal at Good Counsel College, New Ross, had worked with the players when they attended school, so he had an idea of the healthy level of talent in the squad.

Michael Aylward has been thrilled with how things have taken off since.

Terrific

“He came in for one training session. Now six weeks later we are in a Leinster final. He is still with us, and his help is terrific,” he insisted.

Mullinavat know this is business, but there is a fun element to it too and there has been plenty of laughter mixed with work during training.

“The players are enjoying this,” Michael said. “They were in a Leinster hurling final five years ago, and they know what that was like.

“They will be able to take on this challenge.”

Mullinavat appreciate they got Dublin champions, Ballyboughal, at an advantageous time, less than a week after winning the county final and after a hectic three match programme.

The Cats won by 3-11 to 2-11 win - a decent score.

Rosenallis were beaten next, by 2-10 - another good score - to 1-7.

Surprised

“We never see ourselves as absolute outsiders. Ballyboughal were surprised at the level we played. They were most gracious in defeat and they wished us well,” explained Mr Aylward.

Mullinavat knew what they were facing when the Laois champs came along for the semi-final.

“They were under pressure more than us,” Michael felt.

“We had nothing to lose. The two teams we met were under pressure to get a result. We only had to go out and play football, and that is what we did.”

Michael and his charges believes anything can happen.

“We have fair football ability,” the manager continued. “We are trying to fine tune a machine. The players have gone through good training sessions.

“They are fit. The week after being knocked-out of the Kilkenny hurling championship by O’Loughlin’s we started the work on the football.”

‘Pick me up’

The hurling defeat, he said, was a serious disappointment to the players. The football was a good ‘pick me up’ for them.

“There was no pressure on us the first day out,” Michael continued. “The second day worked out very well.

“We are doing the business for club and county. Most of the lads have played football with the county and they have won British junior championships with Kilkenny.

“They have been winners in the past in football. This is a shot at history, a shot at a Leinster title. It is unique.”

What will the approach to the final be?

“It will be the same as two weeks ago when we beat Rosenallis,” Michael Aylward said.

“Relax and enjoy the experience. Take on the challenge. Do your best. The pressure is on Mattock Rangers.”

