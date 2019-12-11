Dates and venues set for All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals

The times and venues for the All-Ireland club intermediate and junior hurling semi-finals have been confirmed.

These semis involve Tullaroan (intermediate), who will be travelling to Parnell Park, Dublin, and Conahy Shamrocks (junior) who face a trip to McGrattan Park, Inniskeen. Both games are on Saturday, January 4.

Kilkenny and Leinster senior club hurling champions, Shamrocks from Ballyhale face a trip to Páirc Esler, Newry (2pm) on Sunday, January 5 for their All-Ireland club senior hurling semi-final against Slaughtneil.

Fixtures

All-Ireland club IHC semi-finals on Saturday, January 4

Bord Na Mona, O’Connor Park (1.30pm) Tuairin (Mayo) v Fr O’Neills (Cork).

Referee: TBC. ET if necessary.

Parnell Park, Dublin (1.30pm) Tullaroan (Kilkenny) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim).

Referee: TBC. ET if necessary.

All-Ireland club JHC semi-final on Saturday, January 4

McGrattan Park, Inniskeen (1.30pm) Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Eoghan Rua (Derry)

Referee: TBC. ET if necessary.

All-Ireland club senior hurling semi-final on January 5

Páirc Esler, Newry (2pm) Shamrocks Ballyhale v Slaughtnell (Derry).

Referee: TBC. ET if necessary.

