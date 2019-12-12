Change of venue as Kilkenny go on the road for Oscar Traynor clash

The venue and time for the Kilkenny & District League's Oscar Traynor Trophy game have been changed.

The Cats, now under the care of Johnny Maclean and Conor O'Neill, will go on the road to play Kildare this Sunday.

The match will now be played in Kilcullen on Sunday at 3pm.

Kilkenny, who were beaten in the last two Oscar Traynor finals, go into the game on the back of a good performance against the United Churches League in this season's opener. Goals from Andy Walsh, Sean Barcoe and Jamie Owens helped them beat the United Churches League 3-0 at Evergreen Park.

Kildare also scored a win over the UCL, beating them 2-0 in their rearranged game on Wednesday evening.