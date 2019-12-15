Lisdowney make class pay as they take Kilkenny under-21 Roinn B title

Lisdowney made class pay, and they were trap to line winners over Piltown in the Kilkenny under-21 hurling championship Roinn B final in a wet St John’s Park today.

The winners opened smartly, David O’Carroll setting up Niall Brennan for a good point after only 40 seconds. With the rain belting down, the teams didn’t appear to notice as they ripped into each other and produced a seriously competitive game.

Lisdowney had an ace up front in Aidan Tallis, who bagged six points, one from over 90 metres, as they charged into a strong interval lead of 0-8 to 0-2.

The losers had a goal chance from a penalty during that half, but goalie Liam Dunphy brought off a fine save from a good strike by John Kenny.

Within two minutes of the restart the game was gone on Piltown. First Tallis punished a foul on himself by pointing a free before Marty McEvoy and Eoin Delaney worked a good ball forward to Brian Kavanagh, who looked to be fouled. However, the referee waved play on the determined corner-forward planted the ball in the net from 15 metres.

The gap was now a yawning 1-9 to 0-2 and there was no way back for Piltown, who scored their goal a minute from the end by Conor Friend. This was Lisdowney’s second win in the Roinn B under-21 championship to go with the one scored in 2009.

SCORERS: Lisdowney - Aidan Tallis (0-9); Brian Kavanagh (1-0); Niall Brennan (0-4); Stephen Delaney (0-2); Eoin Delaney (0-1). Piltown - John Kenny (0-3); Conor Friend (1-0); Daryl Maye Dunleavy (0-2); Aaron Kinsella, Cian Kinsella (0-1 each).