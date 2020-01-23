Shefflin steps down as Shamrocks manager

Former Kilkenny great, Henry Shefflin, has stepped down as manager of his beloved Shamrocks GAA club from Ballyhale.

Only four days after guiding Shamrocks to their eight All-Ireland club senior hurling championship success, and first back-to-back wins, Shefflin has informed the club that he is stepping down.

He met with the players tonight when he delivered the news which was greeted with shock. The decision was made so Shefflin could devote more time to his family.

Shefflin took over as manager of Shamrocks at the start of the 2018 season. The club won the Kilkenny and All-Ireland championships.

He hit a first with Shamrocks when they retained the Kilkenny title in 2019, which was the first time they held onto the county crown the season after winning the All-Ireland. And on Sunday the Shamrocks retained the All-Ireland title, which was the first time they put All-Ireland wins together.

“To win this one was the goal,” the former Hurler of the Year and 11 times All-Star said after the victory over Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary). “To put wins back-to-back is something we have never done.

“We really wanted it because I think it is a great sign of any team. To do back-to-back you have to have serious desire and want.”

The strong run of success means Shefflin has helped Shamrocks win six championship titles in two seasons - two in Kilkenny, Leinster and at All-Ireland level - and left him with an unblemished championship record.

The 10 times All-Ireland medal winner hinted during post match interviews after the All-Ireland final on Sunday that he might be on his way.

He used the word “parting” in reference to his brother, Tommy, who was Shamrocks trainer and has now moved to train the Kilkenny senior camogie squad.

Shefflin’s entire backroom team of Richie O’Neill and Patrick Phelan, along with his brother, Tommy, have all stepped down.

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.