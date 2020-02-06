All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures
The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures:
FRIDAY
JJ Kavanagh and son SFL, Group B
Palmerstown: Dicksboro v James Stephens (8pm)
Danesfort: Danesfort v Kilmoganny (8pm)
SATURDAY
Leinster PP schools SHC semi-final
Netwatch Fenagh: St Kieran’s College v Good Counsel (2.30pm).
JJ Kavanagh and sons S.L, Group A
Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Muckalee (2pm)
Mullinavat: Mullinavat v Clara (2pm)
JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group C
Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon v Conahy Shamrocks (2pm)
St John’s Park: O’Loughlin Gaels v Railyard (2pm)
JJ Kavanagh and sons IFL, Group B
Gowran: Young Irelands v Piltown (2pm)
Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore v Blacks and Whites (2pm)
JJ Kavanagh and sons IFL, Group A
Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Rower Inistioge (2pm)
Thomastown: Thomastown v Lisdowney (2pm)
JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL, Group B
Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Kilmacow (2pm)
Kilkenny Citroen Centre Minor C FC final
The Rower: Glenmore v Graignamanagh (3pm)
SUNDAY
JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL, Group A
Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v Muckalee (2pm)
Windgap: Windgap v Carrickshock (2pm)
JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL, Group B
Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan v Railyard (2pm)
Tom Ryall Park: Graigue-Ballycallan v Tullaroan (2.30pm)
Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling county final
TBC: Dicksboro v O’Loughlin Gaels (2pm)
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C HL final
Páirc na Seamróg: Kilmacow v Blacks and Whites (12noon).
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Leinster PP schools SHC semi-final
Leinster centre of excellence, Portlaoise: Kilkenny CBS v Colaiste Eoin, Dublin (2pm)
