All the Kilkenny GAA fixtures

The following are the Kilkenny GAA fixtures:

FRIDAY

JJ Kavanagh and son SFL, Group B

Palmerstown: Dicksboro v James Stephens (8pm)

Danesfort: Danesfort v Kilmoganny (8pm)

SATURDAY

Leinster PP schools SHC semi-final

Netwatch Fenagh: St Kieran’s College v Good Counsel (2.30pm).

JJ Kavanagh and sons S.L, Group A

Mooncoin: Mooncoin v Muckalee (2pm)

Mullinavat: Mullinavat v Clara (2pm)

JJ Kavanagh and sons SFL, Group C

Tullogher: Tullogher Rosbercon v Conahy Shamrocks (2pm)

St John’s Park: O’Loughlin Gaels v Railyard (2pm)

JJ Kavanagh and sons IFL, Group B

Gowran: Young Irelands v Piltown (2pm)

Pairc na Ratha: Glenmore v Blacks and Whites (2pm)

JJ Kavanagh and sons IFL, Group A

Canon Kearns Park: Erin’s Own v Rower Inistioge (2pm)

Thomastown: Thomastown v Lisdowney (2pm)

JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL, Group B

Tullaroan: Tullaroan v Kilmacow (2pm)

Kilkenny Citroen Centre Minor C FC final

The Rower: Glenmore v Graignamanagh (3pm)

SUNDAY

JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL, Group A

Paulstown: Barrow Rangers v Muckalee (2pm)

Windgap: Windgap v Carrickshock (2pm)

JJ Kavanagh and sons JFL, Group B

Tom Ryall Park: Graigue Ballycallan v Railyard (2pm)

Tom Ryall Park: Graigue-Ballycallan v Tullaroan (2.30pm)

Permanent TSB Under 19 Hurling county final

TBC: Dicksboro v O’Loughlin Gaels (2pm)

Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C HL final

Páirc na Seamróg: Kilmacow v Blacks and Whites (12noon).

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Leinster PP schools SHC semi-final

Leinster centre of excellence, Portlaoise: Kilkenny CBS v Colaiste Eoin, Dublin (2pm)

For more on Kilkenny People sport read here.