TJ Reid in the running for top club award

All-Ireland champions Shamrocks from Ballyhale and beaten finalists Borris-Ileigh dominate with 10 places between them on the prestigious AIB GAA club players’ awards team of the year in hurling announced today.

Earlier this year Shamrocks successfully defended the AIB GAA All-Ireland senior club hurling crown in what was a record eighth All-Ireland in all for the exceptional Kilkenny club.

Defenders Joey Holden, Darren Mullen and Evan Shefflin have been honoured on the team of the year and so too their sharp shooting and experienced forward duo of TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly.

TJ Reid is in line for the club hurler of the year award.

AIB GAA club players awards hurling 2020 - 1 James McCormack (Borris-Ileigh); 2 Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh), 3 Joseph Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks), a previous winner in 2019, 4 Darren Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks); 5 Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 6 Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), 7 Shane Cooney (St Thomas); 8 Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 9 Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil); 10 Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), a previous winner in 2018, 11 TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks) a previous winner in 2019, 12 Jerry Kelly (Borris-Ileigh), 13 Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14 Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks), a previous winner in 2019, 15 Martin Kavanagh (St Mullin’s).

AIB GAA club hurler of the year nominees - TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh).

The awards will be presented at a banquet in Croke Park on Friday night. The Hurler of the Year will be announced live on Friday evening.

