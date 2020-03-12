Kilkenny Supporters Club meeting off

The Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club annual meeting arranged for this week has been postponed.

It was decided to call off the meeting due to the Covid-19 Virus and the advice offered by Government this morning.

The Club will advise members of the new date for the meeting as soon as possible, according to secretary Jim Freeman. In the meantime, people have been advised that they can renew their membership by contacting any committee member.

