Tipp hurlers click into 'safe mode' after warm weather training

The Tipperary senior hurling squad have gone into 'safe mode' following their warm weather training camp in Spain this week.

The squad went to a training camp in south-eastern Spain from Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13.

“The travelling party stayed in private accommodation where there were no other residents and remained in this private location for the duration of their stay,” a statement just issued by the Tipperary Board explained.

“They followed HSE and WHO advice in relation to protection against COVID-19 at all times while travelling, and while on the training camp. On their return on Friday night, they were advised by representatives of the HSE at Shannon Airport that they should restrict their movements for the next two weeks which includes not going to work and reducing social interactions.

“All members of the travelling party are complying fully with these requirements.”

