It looks like a complete close down of golf in Ireland could be on the way

Whether or not people in Kilkenny and Ireland in general will be allowed to continue to play golf during the Coronavirus pandemic is under review.

In a joint statement from the GUI and ILGU in relation to the current Coronavirus pandemic, as at 11am, the latest situation was outlined.

“The GUI and ILGU have consistently reflected the advice of expert medical professionals in advising our member clubs,” the statement said.

“It is anticipated that an update on the period of restriction will be made soon by the Irish Government, after which we will issue an updated statement in relation to golf in the Republic of Ireland.

“You will appreciate that this is a very fluid situation with new developments almost daily. We will continue to liaise with the appropriate authorities, and will ensure that our clubs are kept informed as to recommended best practice at all times.”

In its latest measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the UK Government has announced that everyone in the UK must now stay at home except in exceptional circumstances.

“While golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise in the fresh air, the message is clear,” the statement continued. “People must stay at home to help to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“With this in mind, it is the view of the GUI and ILGU that all golf clubs in Northern Ireland must close their facilities with immediate effect.”

