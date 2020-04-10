Pick your All-Stars of the All-Stars - keep the hurling debate going!

We're going to keep the hurling debate going, so just for the fun of it, and to stir the pot, here's a team selection you can begin over this weekend - remember scroll down to the bottom to ensure you can vote for all the positions.

No county can match Kilkenny for hurling All-Stars, and next year marks the 50th anniversary since they began.

We're asking you to pick your All-Stars of the All-Stars - the fifteen players, from each position, from those who won All-Stars hurling with Kilkenny.

When DJ Carey was Kilkenny's only All-Star in 1999, at right half forward, it ensured that Kilkenny had claimed an award in every position on the team.

So online we are starting with the positions goalkeeper to left half back. After the weekend, it will be the midfielders and the attack. And in next Wednesday's Kilkenny People, we'll have the full list of players on a page, waiting for your perusal.

But in the meantime, let's get going on checking out these seven positions.



When the three in a row was secured in 2008, Kilkenny had the entire full-back line Michael Kavanagh, Noel Hickey and Jackie Tyrrell with Tommy Walsh and JJ Delaney as half-backs they were denied a clean sweep of defensive positions by Brendan Cummins in goal, and Conor O'Mahoney at centre back.

Tommy Walsh holds an incredible record of winning All-Stars in midfield, attack and defence. Noted as one of the finest wing backs of any generation, Tommy's first All-Star was in midfield, he also won at left corner back, left half back, left half forward and right half back.

Indeed Tommy's inclusion at midfield in 2003, along with Derek Lyng , was the only time in the 49 years Kilkenny claimed both midfield slots - you can worry about your choices there next week.

Have fun, we'll be back hurling soon!

To vote for the goalkeeper - click here

To vote for the right corner back - click here

To vote for the full back - click here

To vote for the left corner back - click here

To vote for the right half back - click here

To vote for the centre back - click here

To vote for the left half back - click here