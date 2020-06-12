Better news for Kilkenny golfers as travel restrictions are eased, but competitions are out until July

Phase Two of the Government’s Roadmap to Recovery started on Monday, when travel restrictions were eased back to 20km.

Golfers were disappointed to learn that, after consultation between the Government and the GUI, it was confirmed that there would be no competitive golf during Phase Two. Any plans for the resumption of club competitions will not take place until July at the earliest.

Kilkenny Golf Club will continue to operate fourballs, at 14 minute intervals, with the time sheet reflecting this.

Bookings for all golf will be via the BRS system, with timesheets available on Friday and Wednesday at 5.30pm.

PROTOCOLS: Members are advised to read the new protocols as laid down in Phase Two by the Government and Kilkenny GC. These protocols are prepared with the intention of members being able to continue to play in a safe and controlled environment and in full compliance with Government & Health Authorities guidelines.

These procedures will be under constant review and depend on all members adhering to and respecting them and subject to evolving recommendations from the authorities.

RESERVATIONS: Members are reminded, once again, that they may only book one round of golf from Tuesday to Friday by logging on to the BRS system on Fridays at 5.30pm.

Weekend golf on Saturday, Sunday and Monday becomes available on the BRS each Wednesday evening at 5.30pm.

If one of the four members on a line is not, for one reason or another, able to play, his name must be removed immediately to allow those on the waiting list to get a game.

Golfers are not allowed to leave the unavailable players name on the list and offer it to a colleague. Only named members will be allowed to play.

The pace of play must be adhered to. There have been many occasions where some three-balls have fallen behind badly.

The recommended time for fourballs is three hours 45 minutes max.

COURSE NEWS: Members are reminded, during this period of no divot mix sand bags, to replace their divots every time, including those from their practice swing.

Pitch marks should be repaired immediately.

BUNKERS: Golfers are reminded that during this period of the Covid-19 it is not an offence to smooth the bunkers with your club or foot after you have played your shot from same.

Please consider your fellow golfers and use your foot or club head to smooth the sand as you exit the bunker.

PRO SHOP: In accordance with the Government’s roadmap for reopening, the Pro Shop has opened its doors and is, once again, ready for business.

LADIES CLUB: In anticipation of the resumption of competitive golf during Phase Three, the entry lists for the various singles matchplay competitions have been posted on the ladies notice board. Draws will be made in early July and matches will be played during the months of July, August and September.

All going well, it is anticipated that the club finals will be held in early October.

The competition groups are as follows:-

Toastal Cup - Handicap 1-18

Nore Cup - Handicap 19-28

Nancy Todd - Handicap 29-36

Plate - Handicap 37-plus

The entry fee can be paid when playing the first match.

No doubt there will be a high level of interest in entering the various categories after all the practice put in by the ladies during the social golf period.

ROUND ROBIN: Owing to the coronavirus, the Round Robin competition had to be suspended in March. However, the good news is that this competition will resume in July and must be completed by the end of August.

All ladies who previously entered the Round Robin, are now given the opportunity to play the remaining matches and satisfactorily conclude the competition. All details relating to the Round Robin are posted on the ladies notice board.

Ladies are reminded that all ILGU inter-club matches have been cancelled for 2020.