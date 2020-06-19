Kilkenny punter clicks their way to an €11,700 bonanza

Spectators may be absent from race meetings but that didn’t stop one Kilkenny punter becoming richer to the tune of five figures after a spectacular wager this week.

The anonymous Kilkenny customer struck an ambitious €60 double via their BoyleSports account on Thursday, putting their faith in two horses in the evening meeting at Fairyhouse.

The first hurdle was cleared when the Amazing One defied odds of 14/1 to land the 6.15 by ¾ of a length, leaving a short but nervous wait for the 6.45 where attention turned to 10/1 shot The Mpex Kid.

The nerves were settled however as the selection went clear in the final furlong to win by 2½ lengths. The quick fire double saw a mega €11,700 transferred into the Kilkenny punter’s account, all won within the space of just over half an hour.

Leon Blanche, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There were plenty of eyes on Royal Ascot this week, but our Kilkenny customer struck gold at Fairyhouse and we send them huge congratulations. We hope their well-deserved winnings go down well.”