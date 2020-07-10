Kilkenny kids will have a ball after Leinster Rugby camp is confirmed for Foulkstown

Kilkenny rugby fans were celebrating after the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Summer Camps were relaunched.

Kilkenny will be among the opening group of venues to host a camp for young rugby players, which will be held in 21 venues around the province.

Foulkstown will be the venue for the camp, which will cater for boys and girls in the under-8s, 10s and 12s categories, from July 20 to 24. The cost of the camp, which runs from 10am to 1pm daily, is €70 per child.

The camps were originally cancelled in June due to COVID-19 but with restrictions easing nationally, Leinster Rugby, its host clubs and the Club Covid Officers in each are delighted to offer five weeks of camps starting on Monday, July 20.

Owing to COVID-19 and with the health and safety of attendees and staff of paramount importance, there will be a number of changes to the camps from previous years.

The camps will be held from 10am-1pm over five days and a daily COVID-19 health sign-off will be required

To ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, the camps will have fewer attendees, with a maximum number of attendees at each venue

The camps will be offered on a modified basis and there will be changes to the rugby activities previously offered

All camp activities will be held outdoors and apart from toilet facilities, there will be no indoor facilities available

There will be no visit from professional Leinster Rugby players

Leinster Rugby is committed to providing a fun and safe environment for those in attendance as well as those working on the camps. Once a child's place on a camp has been confirmed a full overview of the COVID-19 and camp arrangements for each venue will be communicated in advance of the first day.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Summer Camps to our clubs again," said Ray McCabe, Summer Camps Manager. "The last few months have been hugely challenging for everyone and there has been a lot of uncertainty but it was important that we took the time to map out exactly what our camps offering would look like and what we could offer in a safe environment.

"And obviously we want to have fun and for the kids to have fun and for them to meet up with mates from last year or from school that they haven’t seen in a while. It will be different but we hope to be able to offer just as much fun and we can’t wait now to get started on the 20 July."

McCabe also outlined some of the measures that are now in place to help allay any fears that parents or guardians might have ahead of the camps restarting.

"Each of our 21 venues will have been inspected prior to the camps starting and their commitment to following the Irish Rugby 'Return to Rugby' roadmap has been exemplary.

"We have also set a limit on our numbers to help us adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times with a maximum of 16 kids per age group in our venues. That’s 48 kids in total in most venues per day or 32 in Energia Park and we will have a ratio of two coaches to each age group.

"Every parent or guardian will also receive an information booklet prior to the camp starting with all the details and the new protocols outlined but of course should anyone have any concerns they are free to contact us directly and we will do our very best to reassure them."

To provide further certainty to participants, due to the developing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Leinster Rugby is committed to reviewing its protocols on an ongoing basis in line with Government and HSE advice and should a camp be cancelled due to new advice received a full refund will, of course, be provided.

The Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Summer Camps are open to boys and girls aged six to 12 and are run by fully accredited IRFU coaches.

Each camp runs Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm and participants will receive a Leinster Rugby goodie bag including an adidas t-shirt and a Rhino rugby ball.

Registration is now open here