Joy for Seanie Maguire as Kilkenny ace is called into Ireland squad
Seanie Maguire
Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has called Kilkenny's Seanie Maguire into his squad for two major internationals.
Kenny called the Preston North End striker and West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea into his squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.
Millwall striker Troy Parrott has returned to his club after assessment on an injury picked up in Saturday’s game against Southend United.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on